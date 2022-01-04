Thousands of dollars being offered for information related to deadly Memorial Skatepark shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers has increased the monetary reward being offered for information leading to an arrest in a shooting that left two people, including a boy, dead and several others injured.

The organization is offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of whoever was responsible for the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-8477. Callers will remain anonymous. Information can also be submitted at www.crimestop.net .

The increased reward was made possible by the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs, which is a local non-profit whose mission is to support the Colorado Springs Police Department.

