Colorado Springs, CO

Thousands of dollars being offered for information related to deadly Memorial Skatepark shooting

By Paige Weeks
KXRM
KXRM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hZ6IZ_0dche4ZI00

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers has increased the monetary reward being offered for information leading to an arrest in a shooting that left two people, including a boy, dead and several others injured.

1 boy, 1 adult dead, several injured following shooting at Memorial Park

The organization is offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of whoever was responsible for the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-8477. Callers will remain anonymous. Information can also be submitted at www.crimestop.net .

The increased reward was made possible by the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs, which is a local non-profit whose mission is to support the Colorado Springs Police Department.

