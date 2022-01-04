ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Meet Gertie! This week's Pick of the Litter

KREM
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGertie is a 4-month-old medium size mixed breed....

www.krem.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Providence Journal

Pet of the week: Adorable Bailey is one beauty of a coonhound

Calling all hound lovers: Look at this beauty named Bailey! She is a 7-year-old redtick coonhound who loves car rides and long sniff walks. Bailey loves to run and play, so a big fenced-in yard would be her dream. She is best suited for a home with adults only, or with older children, and no other pets. Bailey will bring you lots of happiness and fun, and she deserves all the love you have to give!
PETS
95.5 FM WIFC

Adoptable Pet(s) of the Week: Meet Cookie and Socks

These beautiful little sisters are Cookie and Socks! They are 3 months old and just adorable and fun to watch play! They are great with each other and people. Anyone looking for 2 energetic little gals to add to the family should definitely come and meet them! We always offer a 2 for 1 adoption to any cats going into the same home!
MARATHON, WI
KBOE Radio

MEET THE H & S FEED & COUNTRY STORE PET OF THE WEEK: "BACON"

This week’s H & S Feed & Country Store Pet of the Week is “Bacon”, a 6 month old female cat. Bacon is a playful kitty with a lovable, goofy disposition who would make a great companion. She’s spayed, vaccinated, fully vetted and would love to meet you!
PET SERVICES
Willits News

Pet of the week: Meet Denali

Denali is the last of the three dogs rescued from Weitchpec by Hoopa Education and Animal Rescue Team (HEART) looking for his forever home. His owner had passed away, sadly leaving dogs behind left to fend for themselves. These three dogs were not picked by the rescues and were going to be euthanized on 2/7/21 unless someone came forward. We could not say no. So we became their home. Denali has been living in a foster home with one of our wonderful volunteers who has helped these three dogs in more ways then we could express. Denali is unique, bashful, and a gentle soul. Denali when at home he may act like he doesn’t want to go on a walk because the world can be scary. However his tail expresses happiness on walks more than anywhere else. Although it is hard to see, Denali does like affection from people who have gained his trust. He seems to enjoy being bathed, bubble massages, and he loves the brushing that follows any bath. Denali is very interested in other dogs and would likely do well if he had another big dog to follow their behavioral lead. In a home without dogs, Denali would do best with a quiet/ low-activity household and he will likely take a few months to settle in somewhere.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Litter#Pet Smart
dailycitizen.news

Pet of the Week: Meet Gunter

Meet Gunter! This handsome hunk is a 1-year-old, purebred male Siberian husky with sparkling bright blue eyes. He weighs 39 pounds and is a large, energetic dog. Gunter is perfect for an active adult or family with children. A loyal, confident dog, he is very loving and devoted to his family.
DALTON, GA
Niles Daily Star

PET OF THE WEEK: Jason, of Paws of Hope

Jason is a 5-year-old fox terrier mix from a kill-shelter. He is searching for a quiet home with someone to spend plenty of time with him. He bonds quickly and follows closely. Jason’s life has been rough, according to volunteers. He seeks a patient owner and home with adults only and no pets. Despite his past, he is loving and deserves the best, they said.
PETS
KGET 17

Marley’s Mutts Monday: Meet Rosemary

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan meets with Dylan Decant, Ranch Rescue Technician with Marley’s Mutts Dog Rescue, to learn about another furry friend looking for a loving home. The pet of the week is Rosemary, a three-year-old Daschund and Pitbull mix who is full of energy. Decant says Rosemary needs to find a family with an active lifestyle who will take her on plenty of walks and play with her outside: “You won’t keep on any weight with this dog. She is the perfect dog to hold you to your New Year’s resolutions of being active.”
PETS
Santa Barbara Edhat

Dog of the Week: Mandy

This 3 1/2 month old Cockapoo/terrier mix is a real sweetie! Mandy is well socialized and very loving. She has puppy energy, but also loves a good nap on the couch next to her human. She has a "go with the flow" personality and is very easy going. She isn't expected to get very big, maybe 20 pounds when she is full grown. If you would like to make this little bundle of love a part of your family or would like more information, please visit our website https://www.sparkrescue.org/available-dogs-cats.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
FOX21News.com

Meet FOX21's Pet of the Week, Roxy!

What's next for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos resentencing. Colorado Springs businesses bounce back this holiday season. First responders making their on-duty Christmas merry and bright. Norad Tracks Santa. Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment confirms omicron; Pueblo schools assess health guidelines.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
thegazette.com

Australian Shepherd Puppies

AKC registered, black tris, red merles, blue merles, tails docked, raised in a loving home, Mom & Dad are on the farm. 563-357-0879. Avoid scams by meeting sellers in-person to pay for items. Always inspect an item before paying and be wary of deals that are too good to be true. Stay safe – read our fraud awareness tips.
PETS
Kitsap Sun

Pet of the week: Meet Saylor

Meet Saylor. This beautiful brindle gal is a 3-year-old Hound/Shepherd mix who's excited to find a loving, patient forever home. Saylor came to Kitsap Humane Society all the way from Hawaii and is looking forward to living life in the Pacific Northwest. Saylor may not have spent much time living indoors before, so she has been spending time in one of our dedicated foster homes learning to adjust to the luxurious life of an indoor pup. Shy at first, Saylor has grown to love and trust her fosters. She is affectionate, loves to cuddle, and sticks by your side. A patient adopter who earns her trust will feel immensely rewarded in knowing that Saylor has chosen them to be her person. While Saylor takes time to warm up to humans, she adores other dogs. She would love a home with a dog friend to run and play with. Having another dog in her home will help Saylor bond with her new owner, learn routines, and really encourage her to blossom. While in foster, Saylor has been making great progress with house training and crate training and can't wait to build on these skills. Saylor is working on her leash manners too and will need a fenced yard to keep her safe while she learns. Saylor is a sweetheart and can't wait to build a loving relationship with her forever family. You can meet Saylor and our other adoptable animals at Kitsap Humane Society, open for walk-up appointments on a first-come, first-served basis. For more, visit www.kitsap-humane.org.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
West Side Journal

PET SPOTLIGHT: Tigey Wigey

This is Tigey Wigey. He’s gentle around children, but has never met a dog before so that would be a new experience. All cats and kittens in the adoption program are examined by a veterinarian, vaccinated with age appropriate vaccinations, spayed/neutered, and micro-chipped prior to leaving the shelter. The adoption fee for cats and kittens is $25-$40. Please contact the shelter for more information. Email is best foster@caabr.org.
PETS
Courier-Express

FUREVER HOMES: Pets of the Week

Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available. Baxter is around 1 year old or younger. He is a super sweet and happy dog who loves to play with squeaky toys. He would make a great addition to any family.
PETS
willcountygazette.com

Pets of the week..Kira and Taysia

Kira is just under is 1 year old and is a golden retriever and husky mix. She is medium in size. Adoption fee includes spay, rabies shot, heartworm test, distemper, microchip and fecal exam. Please contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue if you are interested today at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. ________________________. Taysia is...
PETS
Florida Weekly

Pets of the WEEK

These pets are available from Lee County Domestic Animal Services, 5600 Banner Dr., Fort Myers. The adoption center is open from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday- Saturday. Adoptable pets come with spayneuter surgery, microchip, vaccinations, county license and a 10-day health check. For more details, call 239-533-7387 or visit www.leelostpets.com. These...
FORT MYERS, FL
The Day

My Pet Pal: Milo and Cosmo

These are my boys Milo and Cosmo. Both are rescues. Milo is 10 years old, deaf and blind. We rescued him in October. This is his favorite bed. Cosmo, 5, is the smaller one. We rescued him in June. They’re wonderful companions, but as different as can be. Milo sleeps 20 hours a day, and Cosmo loves to chew bones, take walks and play. Cosmo prefers my king size bed.
PETS
247tempo.com

The Dogs With the Shortest Lifespan

Dogs are often described in one phrase — man’s best friend. Canines have been humans’ loyal companions for centuries. Today, about 85 million American households own a pet, and more than 63 million of them have a dog. The average lifespan of a dog is between 10...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy