Turns out Gigabyte has been busy. The Taiwanese manufacturer is prepped to launch up to five new laptops at CES 2022, each offering the newest Intel 12th Gen Core CPU as well as NVIDIA's RTX 30 Ti laptop GPUs. Website VideoCardz was fortunate enough to access the photos and share them with their readers. The two sets of photos reference the new AORUS 17 E-Series and the new AERO 17. AORUS's laptop will be a 12th Gen Core version of the popular laptop from Gigabyte, and the AERO 17 is the generation following the Tiger Lake series of the same brand.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO