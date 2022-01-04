ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Where To Find Timber Pines In Fortnite

By Mark Delaney
Gamespot
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Fortnite Chapter 3, you'll need to find Timber Pines in Fortnite in order to complete one of nine Week 5 challenges. These tall, heavy trees are unlike those veteran players may be used to, as they actually fall over, rather than disappear into thin air, when cut down. While this...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamepur.com

Where to find Crystal Arrows in Aeterna Noctis

The King of Darkness can wield three different types of arrows in Aeterna Noctis which all serve very different purposes. While Light Arrows pierce special targets, Crystal Arrows can be used to teleport to wherever the arrow lands. They’re extremely useful tools — here’s how to get them.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Fortnite: Where to Ram a Snowman With a Vehicle

Winterfest 2021 in Fortnite continues to roll on and just as every day before, a brand new challenge has been added to the Battle Royale title. The seventh challenge in the growing list is to ram a snowman with a vehicle. This is one of the easier challenges in the lineup, so it shouldn’t take a lot of work to complete. This guide will show players where to ram a snowman with a vehicle in Fortnite.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Where to Find Darkrai in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Trainers want to know where they can find Darkrai, the "Pitch-Black" Pokemon, in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Darkrai is one of the members of the Lunar Duo alongside Cresselia. The two are polar opposites of each other with Cresselia meant to promote good dreams and Darkrai being associated with nightmares. According to its lore, this Pokemon is both able to create nightmares—often as an act of self-defense—and is attracted to their presence. Since the two are opposites, Darkrai and Cresselia often have a complicated relationship as both cooperative and conflicting as they are two sides of the same coin. Its PokeDex number is #491.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Where to Collect Readings From Seismometers in Fortnite

An objective from The Scientist has players collecting readings from Seismometers around the island. Here's what you need to know. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has already had a lot to offer us. From a new map, to new weapons, to brand new challenges, players have had a lot to get stuck into. But, with XP being seemingly harder to earn this time around, completing tasks and challenges from NPCs has become even more important.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Into Thin Air#Veteran#Fortnite Timber Pines#Logjam Lumberyard
sirusgaming.com

Fortnite Spider-Man Gloves: Where to Find Mythic Web-Shooters

The Fortnite Spider-Man Gloves or Spider-Man’s Mythic Web Shooters, is now available in Fortnite. We’ve put together instructions and a location map to show you exactly where to find them. The addition of Spider-Man to Fortnite has been one of the most talked-about changes in Chapter 3 Season...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Where to find the Mars Rover Hatch in PowerWash Simulator

PowerWash Simulator lets players run a power washing business and earn money by completing various cleaning tasks. The gameplay focuses on cleaning dirt off items and structures with a power washer. As the game progresses and the business expands, players will get more difficult jobs with better rewards. Players will even venture into space and specifically Mars, to clean the Mars Rover, which requires cleaning a special hatch.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Where to destroy Holiday Decorations in Fortnite Chapter 3

The latest Fortnite Winterfest 2021 challenge requires players to destroy 10 Holiday Decorations, so we’ve put together the best locations to help you find them fast. Winterfest 2021 celebrations are well underway in Fortnite Chapter 3, with players being offered the chance to open presents to unlock free skins and complete a series of Winterfest challenges to earn even more freebies.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
dexerto.com

Where to find carrots in Genshin Impact

Looking to cook up a Goulash to beat the cold or add a little bit of stamina with a Barbatos Ratatouille? You’ll need to know where to find carrots in Genshin Impact before you can do any of that. Here are all of the best locations and recipes for the root veggie.
RECIPES
dexerto.com

Where to find Ovibos Milk in FFXIV

Wondering where to find Ovibos Milk in FFXIV Endwalker? Here’s everything you need to let your Culinarian dreams run wild. While the desolate, mechanized plains of the Garlean Empire’s Garlemald may not be one of Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker‘s most spectacular vistas, it’s home to a whole host of new items and reagents.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

New Fortnite shield keg potions in Chapter 3: Where to find, and how to use

Fortnite Shield Keg potions are now a new feature added in the game following the recent hotfix passed today by Epic Games. Fortnite usually releases some hotfixes from time to time to bring changes other than regular updates by Epic Games. There are some new features added to the game with the most recent hotfix.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Fortnite: Best Landing Spots In Chapter 3 Season 1

The Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1 map is home to dozens of new landmarks and NPCs, and brings a brand-new loot pool featuring never-before-seen weapons and healing items. Learning the lay of the land and knowing where to enter the fray is one of the most important parts of any battle royale, and that remains true on the new Fortnite map. After dozens of hours, here are our picks for the best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1.
RETAIL
Gamespot

Horizon Call of the Mountain Teaser Trailer

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Horizon Call of the Mountain, created for PlayStation’s Next-Gen VR hardware, is an upcoming brand-new adventure in the world of Horizon. Embrace a new level of immersion in an unique experience, designed to push hardware technology, innovation, and gameplay. Developed by Guerrilla and Firesprite.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

2021 Was Destiny 2's Best Year Because The Game Finally Got A Main Character

In 2021, Destiny 2 figured out what it wanted to be. True, this wasn't a year of the biggest content releases for Bungie's MMO shooter--the Beyond Light expansion was late 2020 and The Witch Queen is due to hit the game in 2022. Destiny 2 last year mostly subsisted on seasonal content, with new activities popping up and stories told in serialized fashion across weeks. The year saw a new raid come to Destiny 2, but it was a refreshed version of Destiny 1's Vault of Glass. The biggest influx of new stuff came with the 30th Anniversary content, with its hilarious Grasp of Avarice dungeon and Dares of Eternity event, but even that amounted to a fraction of what players are used to seeing when Bungie goes all-out with a new expansion for the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo Infinite: The Best Missing Halo Weapons We Want To See

Halo Infinite released in late 2021, and the game is a glorious return to the series' acclaimed roots, with a wide-open Halo ring to explore and plenty of aliens to slaughter. With the new game came plenty of new weapons--the Skewer is an instant classic--but it also left out plenty of classics. That makes sense, of course, as it could be overkill to have every past gun in Halo Infinite, but there are still several we'd like to see make a return. Given the evolving nature of the game and 343 Industries' plan to support it for years to come, that means we could potentially actually see some of these wishes come true. These are the classic Halo guns we want to see added to Halo Infinite. And no, don't worry--garbage-tier weapons like the Suppressor, flamethrower, and Brute Spiker have not been included.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Bungie To Honor Destiny 2 Players Who Are Rescuing Stranded Newbies

When Bungie launched Destiny 2's new Dares of Eternity activity as part of its 30th Anniversary celebration content, it made your first foray into the mode unavoidable. While that was a good way to toss existing players into the new mode to give them a chance to check it out, it had the unforeseen side effect of trapping "New Lights"--those new to Destiny 2--in Dares of Eternity, where they lacked the equipment to fight their way out.
VIDEO GAMES
outdoorchannelplus.com

Using Stealth & Strategy for Upland Bird Hunting

Putting on the sneak and stalk are not just for big game hunters. My wirehair quivered, nose vectored upslope at a covey of chukar. Stumbling, slipping, rolling rocks as I stepped on them…I wasn’t doing a very good job of being quiet. But at least I resisted yelling at my hunting partner as he admired his dog, the scenery, happy little clouds, and everything else but my frantic hand signals. I staggered uphill while he traversed the slope, unknowingly on a beeline for the birds. Whirrr-bang-“fetch!”
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy