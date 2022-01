Would a Las Vegas Raiders-Jim Harbaugh marriage make sense? Well, we’ll touch on that in a second. The 2021-22 NFL season has been anything but ideal for the Las Vegas Raiders, they’ve definitely had their ups and downs to say the least. Between the Jon Gruden controversy, their streaky play, and adjusting to Rich Bisaccia now running the show, the Raiders have had their fair share of challenges to overcome this season.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO