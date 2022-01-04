ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jozy Altidore, Sloane Stephens Reveal New Year's Day Wedding in Instagram Photo

By Rob Goldberg
Bleacher Report
 1 day ago

MLS star Jozy Altidore and tennis champion Sloane Stephens got married on New Year's Day and announced the news in an Instagram post Tuesday. The two tied the knot...

bleacherreport.com

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

BET

Congratulations!: Tennis Star Sloane Stephens Gets Married With A Stunning Ceremony On Miami Beach

The tennis star married soccer player, Jozy Altidore on Saturday, Jan. 1 at the St. Regis Bal Harbour in Miami Beach. According to People.com, the bride stuns in a custom beaded Galia Lahav couture gown with a Maria Elena headpiece, and Peter Marco diamonds. The gorgeous white floral arrangements were designed by Cerka Creative, with photographer Stanley Babb of Stanlo Photography.
thefocus.news

Sloane Stephens' parents revealed including her dad John, a former NFL player

The tennis player recently married soccer star Jozy Altidore and fans want to know more about Sloane Stephens’ parents, including mom Sybil Smith and her father John Stephens, who played football in the NFL. American tennis star Sloane Stephens tied the knot with soccer player Jozy Altidore on New...
Entertainment
Reuters

Stephens marries soccer player Altidore

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Sloane Stephens has married soccer player Jozy Altidore, the Grand Slam tennis champion revealed on social media on Tuesday. Stephens, who announced their engagement in April 2019, posted a photo of the pair at the wedding walking hand in hand with a caption indicating the wedding took place on Saturday, New Year's Day.
Vogue Magazine

Tennis Star Sloane Stephens Sparkled in Galia Lahav Sequins at Her New Year’s Day Wedding

Professional tennis player Sloane Stephens and soccer player Jozy Altidore have known each other since they were middle schoolers growing up in Florida. Sloane’s family had moved to Fort Lauderdale when she was ten years old so she could pursue a career in tennis. There, she and Jozy first crossed paths in the hallways of Boca Prep—she was in fifth grade and he was in seventh. Sloane moved away later that year, but they kept tabs on each other through social media and watched each other’s careers progress. The two weren’t in direct communication again until 2016, when they ran into each other at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California. “I was doing a media scrum in the hallway during a US Mens National team camp,” Jozy remembers. “Sloane was there training for Fed Cup in Hawaii. Sloane turned the corner while having a loud conversation on FaceTime. We locked eyes and started talking during the scrum. We exchanged contacts and went to dinner after my game versus Iceland. The rest was history.”
Shine My Crown

Tennis Star Sloane Stephens Is Married

Tennis star Sloane Stephens has tied the knot with soccer player Jozy Altidore. The couple shared a photo of their intimate nuptials on their Instagram accounts. After a two-year engagement, Stephens said “I do” at the St. Regis Bal Harbour in Miami Beach, Florida, per People. The couple...
Jozy Altidore
GV Wire

Fresno Tennis Great Sloane Stephens’ Wedding Attracts Worldwide Notice

Sloane Stephens, who started on the road to winning the 2017 U.S. Open as a youngster in Fresno, is now officially hitched to professional soccer standout Jozy Altidore. They wed on New Year’s Day at the St. Regis Bal Harbour in Miami Beach, Florida, according to People magazine. “I...
