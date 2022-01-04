Jozy Altidore, Sloane Stephens Reveal New Year's Day Wedding in Instagram Photo

Professional tennis player Sloane Stephens and soccer player Jozy Altidore have known each other since they were middle schoolers growing up in Florida. Sloane’s family had moved to Fort Lauderdale when she was ten years old so she could pursue a career in tennis. There, she and Jozy first crossed paths in the hallways of Boca Prep—she was in fifth grade and he was in seventh. Sloane moved away later that year, but they kept tabs on each other through social media and watched each other’s careers progress. The two weren’t in direct communication again until 2016, when they ran into each other at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California. “I was doing a media scrum in the hallway during a US Mens National team camp,” Jozy remembers. “Sloane was there training for Fed Cup in Hawaii. Sloane turned the corner while having a loud conversation on FaceTime. We locked eyes and started talking during the scrum. We exchanged contacts and went to dinner after my game versus Iceland. The rest was history.”

