ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Five people dead after largest snowstorm in years hits Tennessee, Virginia, and Maryland causing travel chaos

By H. J. Hayes
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tQSaE_0dchc6Y000

SEVERE weather in Tennessee, Virginia, Maryland, and Georgia has killed five people so far, with strong winds felling trees and an enormous snowstorm leaving hundreds stranded in their homes or on the road.

In Montgomery County, Maryland, where some areas saw more than a foot of snow, a snowplow collided with an SUV on Columbia Pike, killing three.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3juLyV_0dchc6Y000
Zachariah Jackson, 5, died after a tree fell on his home Credit: Family Handout
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MX48m_0dchc6Y000
The I-95 was brought to a standstill for more than 15 hours due to the snow Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24l2rR_0dchc6Y000
Hundreds of motorists were stuck for close to a full day Credit: Reuters

A fourth person was reportedly hospitalized following the accident.

Children in Tennessee and Georgia were killed by trees that fell onto their homes.

The winter storm brought heavy snow to Townsend, Tennessee, where a tree fell onto a vacation rental home near Great Smoky Mountains National Park, killing a seven-year-old girl.

In DeKalb County, Georgia, a five-year-old boy was killed when strong winds knocked a tree onto the center of his home.

He was named on Tuesday as Zachariah Jackson.

The property was effectively "split in half," according to Fire Captain Jaeson Daniels.

The Atlanta area recorded more than six inches of rainfall in December, and wind gusts up to 44mph were recorded overnight during the storm, as snow and wintry mix blasted over the region.

In Maryland, salt truck drivers were left stranded on the eastbound Route 50 on highway I-97 when a trailer jack-knifed.

Federal worker Shawn Devroude, 52, told the Associated Press: “It was balmy and foggy yesterday and then six inches of snow this morning, not even 12 hours later.”

Temperatures plunged to 13F in parts of Virginia, where cars and trucks remained gridlocked on Interstate 95 for more than 24 hours after multiple tractor-trailers jackknifed or crashed, blocking exits.

The heavy snow made rescue attempts along the 50-mile stretch impossible, and the slippery roads were impassable on foot.

Stranded motorists were trapped in huge traffic jams, some left without heat as they were forced to turn off their car engines to save fuel, WTOP reports.

One person told the outlet that they had been stuck on the interstate with their three kids, including a baby.

Senator Tim Kaine said he was stuck on the interstate for over 24 hours while heading to Washington DC; the Senator has still not confirmed that he has safely exited the Interstate.

Off the highways, around 400,000 people were left without power.

Around 12 inches of snow fell in Chancellorsville and Fredericksburg saw around 14 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri warned that it could take weeks for the snow to melt.

Javaheri said the white layer of snow reflects sunlight and prevents the ground from warming enough to melt it.

The meteorologist warned that it takes around three days of temperatures above 50F for 2-4 inches of snow to melt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f5cwc_0dchc6Y000
The home where a five-year-old boy was killed by a falling tree

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, VA
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Virginia Government
County
Montgomery County, MD
City
Fredericksburg, VA
City
Columbia, TN
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Montgomery County, MD
Government
City
Columbia, MD
The US Sun

All the cities and states that will begin offering UBI payments of up to $125million in 2022 – see if you’re eligible

SOME areas in the country are experimenting with universal basic income (UBI), following multiple rounds of stimulus payments during the pandemic. UBI is a set of recurring payments that individuals get from the government. Unlike stimulus checks, they aren’t one-time payments. Instead, UBI is sent out more consistently; for...
ROCHESTER, NY
The US Sun

What is Plessy vs Ferguson?

A COURT case from the 1800s has been revisited in 2022. On Wednesday, January 5, Louisiana’s governor posthumously pardoned Homer Plessy. On June 7, 1892, Homer Plessy - a man of mixed race - purchased a train ticket at the Press Street Depot in New Orleans. He proceeded to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedram Javaheri
Person
Tim Kaine
The US Sun

Where you can use food stamps at low-cost restaurants

THE Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is helping more than 41.5million Americans put food on the table. SNAP is the largest federal nutrition assistance program and now it's allowing some recipients to use their SNAP money at select restaurants. SNAP provides benefits to eligible low-income individuals and families. The benefits...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Snowstorm#Extreme Weather#The Associated Press#Wtop
The US Sun

Who is Alyssa Farah’s husband Justin Griffin?

FORMER White House employee Alyssa Farah announced she was tying the knot with fiancé Justin Griffin. Farah served as the White House Director of Strategic Communications during the Trump administration. Who is Alyssa Farah's husband Justin Griffin?. Alyssa Farah is married to Justin Griffin, an MBA candidate at Stern...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
The US Sun

When is Little Christmas 2022?

ACCORDING to the famous Christmas song, there are 12 days of Christmas after the end of the long-awaited holiday. The 12th day of Christmas is known as Little Christmas. Little Christmas, or the Feast of the Epiphany, is observed following the 12 days of Christmastide. In Ireland, the Feast of...
CELEBRATIONS
The US Sun

Stimulus spending bill worth $68BILLION being discussed by senators as Omicron spread threatens economy

LAWMAKERS are discussing the possibility of another round of stimulus measures worth $68billion to safeguard the economy as the Omicron variant of Covid ravages the US, according to reports. Democratic and Republican members of Congress have held preliminary discussions about another round of spending to safeguard businesses. The talks have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
292K+
Followers
3K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy