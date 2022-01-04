ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
100 years of East Fairmont basketball celebrated in rivalry game with North Marion

By Joe Brocato
Metro News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. — A hundred years have passed since East Fairmont and Barrackville first met on the basketball court. On January 3rd, that anniversary was celebrated in Pleasant Valley as the Bees hosted North Marion. Barrackville consolidated into North Marion in 1980. Dozens of former Eastside coaches and players returned...

