Meet the Mudi: AKC's Newly-Recognized Dog Breed in 2022

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashwood She's Like The Wind, an Irish Setter known as "Windy" triumphed over 1,395 dogs ages six months to 18 months to become the AKC Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy of the Year, held today in Orlando, FL in conjunction with the AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin. "Windy," owned by Genea White Jones & Laura Heidrich of Fountaintown, IN and bred by Genea W Jones/Timothy Jones/Suzzie Bambule/Laura Heidrich, was crowned "Puppy of the Year" by an esteemed panel of judges, consisting of Mr. Dana P. Cline, Mr. Elliott B. Weiss, and Dr. Thomas M. Davies, after quality canine competition.
