NEW: COVID-19 spreading fast in Clark County; 38 deaths and more than 1,900 cases reported

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Jan. 3.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 is spreading fast as Clark County’s test positivity rate hits 17.7%, with more than 1,900 new cases reported in data released today.

Clark County reported 38 deaths after four consecutive days of no reported deaths. Nevada reported a total of 40 deaths.

The explosion in COVID-19 cases in Southern Nevada is pushing state numbers higher, with statewide test positivity now at 15.8%, the highest it has been since mid-August. More than 2,500 new cases were reported statewide.

Hospitalizations continue to grow, with an additional 63 COVID-19 patients in Clark County. The county’s total is now at 953.

The omicron variant now accounts for just over a quarter of all cases in Clark County, according to data from the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory. Omicron has grown faster in Washoe County, where 40% of all cases are the fast-spreading omicron variant.

A look at current COVID-19 numbers:

CLARK COUNTY

New cases: 1,936 (total: 379,454)

Deaths: 38 (total: 6,499)

Test positivity rate: 17.7% (up from 14.1% yesterday)

Hospitalizations: 953 (+63 from yesterday)

NEVADA

New cases: 2,529 (total: 499,613)

Deaths: 40 (total: 8,468)

Test positivity rate: 15.8% (up from 12.6% yesterday)

Hospitalizations: 1,065 (+59 from yesterday)

The graphs below show the test positivity for the state (first image), followed by Clark County’s test positivity rate.





The state is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on the mask rule. The mandate will remain in place in each county until the following conditions are met:

The COVID-19 test positivity rate must be below 8%

The case rate (per 100,000 population over 7 days) must be below 50 for two full weeks. A rating above 100 cases per 100,000 individuals or higher is considered “high” transmission risk, while 50-99.99 per 100,000 is considered “substantial” by the CDC. The county must reach “moderate” for two full weeks.

Test positivity in Clark County is at 17.7%, up from 14.1% the previous day. The current case rate for Clark County is “high” at 743.3, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Nevada’s test positivity rate is at 15.8%, up from 12.6% last week. It fell below 5.0%, the World Health Organization’s goal, on May 17 and climbed above it on June 28.

Of the 40 additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in Nevada, 38 were from Clark County. Southern Nevada now accounts for 6,499 of the state’s 8,468 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is at 4 deaths per day.

As of Dec. 29 , the Southern Nevada Health District reports there are 249 breakthrough deaths (+3), 845 breakthrough hospitalizations (+15) and 19,501 breakthrough cases (+2,762). (Increases are compared to numbers reported on Dec. 22.)

As of yesterday, a total of 5,978,412 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 10,264 from the previous day. The number of tests reported has gone up as more employers require employees to be vaccinated or go through weekly testing.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day .

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

The test positivity rate in Clark County has risen to 17.7%, which puts the county back on the state’s watch list for elevated transmission risk. The rate must be below 8% and a separate measure of the county’s case rate — currently “high” at 743.3 cases (per 100,000 population over the past seven days) — needs to drop below 50 for two straight weeks before the mask mandate can end.

In today’s report, 10 of Nevada’s 17 counties are flagged for high transmission.

Clark County’s case rate (1,406 per 100,000 over the past 30 days) and test positivity rate (17.7%) are flagged in data reported today. Testing (316 tests per day per 100,000) is within the state’s acceptable range.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 3,985,919 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of Jan. 3.

As of today, 54.60% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 64.61% of the eligible population has initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that 53.92% of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated.





A BREAKDOWN OF NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays .

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) , the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was up (+59) since the previous day.

The current number of hospitalizations is 1,065 confirmed/suspected cases. Hospitals reported 194 of those patients were in intensive care units, and 114 were on ventilators. To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

The graphs below show hospitalizations in Nevada (first image) and in Clark County:





RECOVERY CASES IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

NOT YET UPDATED ON TUESDAY: The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Southern Nevada continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 343,491 recovered cases; that’s 91% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report .

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with the new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 30. This overrides Clark County’s employee mask mandate , which went into effect in mid-July.

On Aug. 16, Gov. Sisolak signed a new directive that allows fully vaccinated attendees at large gatherings to remove their masks, but only if the venue chooses to require everyone in attendance to provide proof of vaccination. Those who have just one shot and are not “fully vaccinated” would still be allowed to attend, as would children under 12, but both would need to wear masks.

Masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

State approval for vaccinating children 5-11 years old was given on Nov. 3 , with plans by the Southern Nevada Health District to begin vaccinations on Nov. 10. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for children at this time.

