ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Alienware Concept Nyx at CES 2022—cast your PC games to any screen

By Mark Gulino
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

What evolves faster than the way in which we play games? Video games have been mostly stationary and even mobile devices are still limited to those devices themselves. However, in recent years we can see that the technology needed to stream gameplay is becoming more and more plausible. While some companies...

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Sony Announces Next Generation Virtual Reality for the PlayStation 5

More than a year after its launch, Sony has finally announced next-generation virtual reality for the PlayStation 5. Aptly named PS VR2, the new technology will bring the Japanese gaming giant’s VR experience up to date with a fresh headset and a brand new VR2 Sense controller, combined together through a simple single-cord setup. The headset itself offers 4K HDR with a 110-degree field of view and foveated rendering through an OLED display that can run at 90/120Hz, creating crisper images for your gaming experience, while integrated eye-tracking will give you more options when it comes to input. A built-in motor provides even more immersion through vibrations, complemented by the PlayStation 5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech for realistic sound.
VIDEO GAMES
Ubergizmo

This Crazy Mouse Concept Comes With A Built-In SSD For All Your Games

Gamers can be particular about the tools they use when it comes to gaming. This is why it’s actually not that surprising when you find that some gamers actually bring their own PCs to some competitive events where it is allowed. Some also have their favorite keyboard and mouse that they like to use.
TECHNOLOGY
dotesports.com

The best laptop brands for gaming

Gaming laptops are smaller and more powerful than ever, allowing companies to cram more goodies into shrinking spaces. You won’t be hard-pressed to find gaming laptops on the market that have current-gen GPUs inside of them nowadays—they’ve become that powerful. Performance, portability, price, and overall gaming satisfaction...
COMPUTERS
thexboxhub.com

Ways To Improve Gaming Performance On Your PC

Most people prefer keyboards over consoles, and like you’d optimise your PC to add crucial business files, you must regulate it to perform better for gaming. It’s the next best thing from discovering new hacks for PC games. An exciting factor of PC gaming is that it lets...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pc Games#Alienware#Video Game#Warzone#Heartlands
gamepolar.com

Alienware’s Idea Nyx is sort of a Plex server to your PC video games

What for those who might might begin enjoying Halo Infinite in your TV, proceed mowing down grunts throughout a toilet break, and end your session on a laptop computer once you’re speculated to be working? That is the fundamental concept behind Alienware’s Idea Nyx, a server that is highly effective sufficient to run all your video games all through your house community. Consider it like Plex for gaming, however as an alternative of opening up your video library, it is all about bringing your video games to all your gadgets.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The best PC gaming peripherals of CES 2022: Mice, keyboards, headsets, and more

CES 2022 has brought a wide variety of peripheral announcements from brands like Corsair, HyperX, and Asus. While some of the new keyboards, mice, and headsets keep with the designs from years past, others have pushed ahead with innovative features — and those are products are center stage for this roundup of the best PC gaming peripherals at CES 2022.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Netflix
techaeris.com

[CES 2022] Alienware looks to the future of gaming with Concept Nyx

If there’s one thing Alienware enjoys doing, it’s pushing the envelope in gaming technology. Projects like Concept Nyx are essential to keep gaming technology innovation moving forward. Concept Nyx also helps make other brands improve their hardware and software. Estimated reading time: 4 minutes. It’s one of the...
ELECTRONICS
techeblog.com

Alienware Concept Nyx Casts Your Entire Game Library to Multiple Devices in the Same House Simultaneously

Alienware’s Concept Nyx basically solves the issue of how to simultaneously allow players in the same household to quickly access their full game library and play on any device, even if they want to change screens during gameplay. It accomplishes this by using a device where processing happens locally, rather than pull data from distant servers. This equates to lower latency, increased bandwidth and more responsiveness. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Alienware drops an insane Quantum Dot OLED gaming monitor at CES

Alienware introduces a world-first with its new gaming monitor. This 34-inch curved monitor is the first Quantum Dot OLED gaming display. Slated to launch in March with pricing yet to be confirmed. However good your gaming monitor is, Alienware just one-upped it at CES 2022. The AW3423DW has a predictably...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

10 great games for your new gaming PC

Getting a new gaming PC is a bit like opening Pandora’s Box when it comes to deciding what to play. With frequent releases on Steam, a never-ending flow of free games on the Epic Games Store, a plethora of indie arthouse games on itch.io, and countless other launchers and storefronts to install and choose from, it can feel like the Netflix effect of paralysis by choice.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketnow.com

HP OMEN and Victus gaming desktops go live at CES 2022 with new cooling solution

HP today revealed its newest gaming lineup with the brand new HP OMEN 45L desktop, the refined OMEN 25L desktop, and the new Victus HP 15L desktop PC. HP also announced its next-generation console-ready OMEN 27u 4K gaming monitor. The company also updated its OMEN 16 and 17 gaming laptops and introduced a new cooling solution to improve the thermals.
COMPUTERS
hypebeast.com

Razer Packs Intel's 12th-Gen Processor and NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti Graphics Into Its New Blade Lineup

Razer has unveiled its updated Blade gaming laptop lineup over at CES 2022. Mostly retaining their predecessors’ design, the Blades receive small updates to their form factor, with slightly larger keys and a thinner hinge that creates better ventilation for the machine. As you’d expect, the bulk of the changes come in the internals: all three laptops can now carry DDR5 RAM for the first time ever, and you’ll be able to choose between NVIDIA‘s RTX 3080 Ti or 3070 Ti GPU, marking a significant jump from previous iterations. The latter alone is capable of running games at 1440p at 100 frames per second, according to Razer, and the former boasts even higher performance than a desktop Titan RTX card.
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

Razer Blade Gaming Laptops 2022 come with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs

The new Razer Blade Gaming Laptops for 2022 include the Razor Blade 14, 15, and 17 models. These gaming laptops are equipped with the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 Series Laptop GPUs, up to an RTX 3080 Ti, and Windows 11. Additionally, the DDR5 memory provides blazing clock speeds up to 4800MHz. In fact, the gorgeous displays, available NVIDIA Studio drivers, and up to 14-Core CPUs, make these laptops a perfect must-have for working or gaming on the go. Featuring 16GB of the fastest GDDR6 memory ever shipped in a laptop, the RTX 3080 Ti delivers higher performance than the desktop TITAN RTX. The new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is up to 70% faster than RTX 2070 SUPER laptops and can deliver 100 frames per second at 1440p resolution. In addition to this, every Razer Blade has CNC-milled aluminum chassis and high-quality custom components. Overall, the revised design, thinner profile, and enhanced ventilation, make these laptops a stunning choice for your gaming needs.
TECHNOLOGY
geekspin.co

Dell’s Concept Nyx would bring cloud gaming back home – without the lag

Full circle! Cloud gaming can be pretty nice — games running on remote servers means you don’t need expensive hardware that probably takes up a lot of space, you don’t need all the local storage, and you can in theory access your games on any device. Of course, if you’ve followed cloud gaming over the years, you know it’s never looked that rosy. Accessing resource-intensive games across large distances requires the absolute best internet service (and the absolute best routers and mesh networks), and even then, the latency can be a killer in faster-paced games. So, what’s the solution? Dell has introduced Concept Nyx at CES 2022, and it wants to solve the problem by moving that server back into the home.
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy