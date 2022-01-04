ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild News: Rask Placed On Waivers, Zane McIntyre Signed

By Editorials
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother day, and more news for the Minnesota Wild. Michael Russo of The Athletic reported that the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers, the move would allow for the Wild to either assign him to the 6-man taxi squad or be assigned to the Iowa Wild while not being...

