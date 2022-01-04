ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Minaj Tells Judge She Never Offered Husband’s Alleged Victim $500k To Recant Accusations, Denies Being Gang Member

By Ryan Naumann
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNicki Minaj is attempting to shut down claims she is a member of the Bloods gang. According to court documents obtained by Radar, the Pink Friday rapper is stating under oath she has no ties to any criminal enterprise. Article continues below advertisement. As Radar previously reported, Minaj (real...

ISayWTFIWANT2Say?✌?
23h ago

Girl yes you did and she didn’t take the bate that’s why y’all started threatening her..

