Blackstone teen surprises waitress with $1,000 tip

BLACKSTONE, Mass. — 18-year-old George Alexandropoulos started his own auto detailing business, GT Detailing in May 2021.

“We planned it to be like a side gig in high school and it turned into a fulltime job, so it kind of blew up unexpectedly,” he said.

And because business is booming the Blackstone teen decided to pay it forward and donate all his tip money from over the holidays to a random waiter or waitress.

“I feel like where I’m flourishing I’d like to give something back towards the people that haven’t really been able to improve throughout the whole thing and are still feeling that little punch back from it,” Alexandropoulos said.

George surprised Amanda Campano, a waitress at the Breakfast Nook in Bellingham, with $1,000 Monday morning.

The single mother has worked at the restaurant for 5 years and was floored by the generosity. “I didn’t even know what to say. I thought he was joking at first,” she said.

No joke, a thousand bucks for Amanda, who is the president of the auxiliary at the VFW in Bellingham.

She also volunteers at an orphanage in Tanzania, Africa.

Amanda says she’s putting part of the money towards surprises for the children on her next visit. The rest will go towards her mortgage and help pay bills. “If you’re a waitress you don’t make a lot to begin with, so it’s awesome. I appreciate what he’s doing and it’s awesome,” Campano said.

An awesome start to the new year all thanks to one teen’s random act of kindness. George hopes to make this an annual tradition. “It’s the good months of the year, it’s the giving month and I’m glad I’m able to do something like that,” he said.

