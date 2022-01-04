ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Amex postpones return to U.S. offices as omicron variant spreads

American Banker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Express postponed its return to U.S. offices amid a surge in COVID-19 cases linked to the highly contagious omicron variant. The New York-based credit card giant will give employees two weeks’ notice before it starts bringing a larger number of staffers back to its offices. The firm had previously said...

www.americanbanker.com

