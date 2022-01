Transfer window: Your wishlist for Everton this January

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has extended his contract by one year to remain at the club through the 2022-23 campaign.Brazil international Silva joined the Blues from Paris St Germain during the summer of 2020, and has made 56 appearances.“To play here with Chelsea is a real pleasure. I never thought I would play for three years here in this great club, so I’m very happy to stay for another season,” Silva said on the Chelsea website.“I will continue to give everything for this club and for the supporters, who have always been by my side since I arrived.🎶 Ohh Thiago...

