If you’re playing Final Fantasy XIV on a Mac and have been waiting for the okay to upgrade to Monterey, you’re going to have to wait a while longer. Originally, Square Enix intended for Mac users to be able to upgrade to the new OS by the end of December. Unfortunately, the game is still unable to support it as issues were detected during the inspection process. The result is that players are just going to have to wait if they want to be sure they’ll be able to play the game. Just hold off until the XIV team is able to add the support.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO