Bachelorette’s Andi Dorfman Is ‘Totally Smitten’ With Boyfriend Blaine Hart: 5 Things to Know About Her ‘Perfect Match’

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BJB7J_0dchXxh100
Andi Dorfman and Blaine Hart insetted. Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Ready for her final rose? Andi Dorfman and boyfriend Blaine Hart made their Instagram debut on New Year’s Eve — but they’ve been going strong for months.

The former Bachelorette, 34, and the South Carolina native, 35, met through a mutual friend and have been dating since the summer of 2021, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

While Hart resides in the south and Dorfman currently lives in Los Angeles, the couple have been making their long-distance romance work.

“[They] haven’t been apart for too long of a stretch of time since they met this summer,” the insider says. “They try not to let too much time go by without seeing one another.”

The It’s Not Okay author, who was previously engaged to Bachelorette winner Josh Murray before calling things off in January 2015, is feeling good about her new man and how their relationship is progressing.

“They are so very happy and can’t wait to see what 2022 brings for them,” the source adds. “Andi is totally smitten, and they are the perfect match. Her friends and family absolutely adore Blaine!”

The lovebirds spent the holidays with each other’s families, the insider says, adding that Hart is a “really sweet guy.”

While Dorfman teased her beau via Instagram in November 2021 — she posted a photo hugging Hart but didn’t reveal his face — it wasn’t until the following month that they went public with their romance.

The Georgia native gushed over her man on December 31, sharing a snap of the couple kissing at The Breakers Palm Beach hotel in Palm Beach, Florida, while in town to celebrate Kacie McDonnell’s wedding. “By far my favorite thing from 2021 ❤️,” Dorfman captioned the sweet photo.

Bachelor Nation was quick to congratulate the former reality star on her budding relationship with one fan writing, “Sooooo happy for you Andy!! He must be The One if you’re posting him!!”

Dorfman replied, “Hope so” alongside a finger’s crossed emoji and a red heart emoji. Chris Harrison commented on the snap as well, writing, “Love” with a red heart. Becca Kufrin shared her excitement over the news, adding, “Yay! ❤️.”

After one fan joked that “you need to kiss a lot of frogs to find your prince,” Dorfman responded, “Hahaha ain’t that the truth.”

One day later, the Single State of Mind author shared her wishes for the new year, hinting that her newfound love has already made 2022 a winner.

“Cheers to a year filled with love and sparkles. 2022 … I have a feeling you might very well be the best one yet! Happy New Year ✨💕🤞🏻,” she wrote via Instagram on January 1, alongside a photo of the pair all dressed up.

