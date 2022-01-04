Wilson Sonsini Del. Partner to Speak in Part 3 of MCLE Virtual Series

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As Los Angeles, much like the rest of the state, continues to see record-breaking new daily COVID-19 infections as a result of Omicron and an increased demand for testing, Governor Gavin Newsom’s office on Saturday announced a new executive order aimed at price-gouging for coronavirus tests. People line up for Covid-19 screening at a testing and vaccination site at a public school in Los Angeles, California, January 5, 2022. – The United States reported more than one million new Covid-19 cases on January 4 after the long New Year’s weekend, according to data from Johns Hopkins University,...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO