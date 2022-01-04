ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Wilson Sonsini Del. Partner to Speak in Part 3 of MCLE Virtual Series

By Victoria Pfefferle-Gillot
Law.com
 4 days ago

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati is set to host the third part for its...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Wilson Sonsini Adds Corporate Lawyer Johnson to New Utah Outpost

Alison Johnson has rejoined Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati as a corporate practice partner in the law firm’s newly launched Salt Lake City, Utah, office. Johnson represents companies at all stages of growth, advising on venture capital and other financings, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, and corporate governance matters, the firm said in a Thursday announcement. She works with companies in a wide range of industries and also represents venture capital firms and angel investors, according to the firm.
Reuters

Wilson Sonsini hires Holland & Hart team for Salt Lake City office

(Reuters) - Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati has hired a team of attorneys away from Holland & Hart in Boise, Idaho, that will operate as part of the firm's recently launched Salt Lake City office. Corporate partner Alison Johnson and two associates will remain "based" in Boise, a Wilson Sonsini...
Law.com

Barnes & Thornburg Del. Office Adds Government Services and Finance Partner

Barnes & Thornburg has added Steve Herst to the firm’s Wilmington office as a partner in the government services and finance department. Herst is the latest partner to join the Wilmington office since its expansion in June. Herst represents public and private businesses and regulators in unclaimed property matters...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Delaware State
State
California State
State
New York State
State
Washington State
Daily Beast

Dozens Vanish Without a Trace in America’s New ‘Bermuda Triangle’ Next Door

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—In the dead of night this fall, 12 migrants left the small northern Mexican town of Coyame to enter the vast Chihuahuan desert, with the hopes of crossing into the U.S. by way of the Texas border. Among them was a 14-year-old boy from Southern Mexico who was dreaming of reuniting with his family on the other side of the border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
maggrand.com

New York City tells newly engaged woman to ‘shut the f–k up’

Like any newly engaged woman, Bailey Kenworthy wanted to break the news of her engagement from the rooftops of New York City. However, she made a mistake thinking New York City would give a crap. Unable to contain her joy, 24-year-old Bailey Kenworthy, from Texas, shouted out of an apartment...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcle Virtual Series
Law.com

State Farm Sues Woman, Others Over Insurance Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Womble Bond Dickinson filed a complaint in interpleader on behalf of State Farm Insurance Thursday in Georgia Southern District Court. The complaint names Elizabeth Holly Dykstra and other claimants. The case is 2:21-cv-00136, State Farm Life Insurance Company v. Dykstra et al.
LAW
News 12

New York to require booster shots for health care workers

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday that she was expanding on a vaccine mandate she instituted last fall requiring health care workers to get vaccinated because too many breakthrough infections were being reported among health care workers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
ABC6.com

Museum of Work & Culture launches free virtual lecture series

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – The Museum of Work & Culture has begun Valley Talks, a bi-weekly free program that takes place on Zoom at 1:00 p.m. The first episode will be The Battle of The Gravestones & The Saylesville Massacre of 1934 presented by Secretary-Treasurer of the Rhode Island AFL-CIO Patrick Crowley on January 9.
New Haven Register

Al Gore to speak at virtual event hosted by Bethel bookstore, other community highlights

Former Vice President Al Gore will speak during a virtual program hosted by Byrd’s Books in the new year. The bookstore will host Gore from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5 as part of the online series, “Write America,” which is presented over the Crowdcast channel. Byrd’s Books presents the weekly series with author Roger Rosenblatt, who created the program.
CBS LA

Governor Newsom Signs Executive Order Prohibiting Price Gouging Of At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As Los Angeles, much like the rest of the state, continues to see record-breaking new daily COVID-19 infections as a result of Omicron and an increased demand for testing, Governor Gavin Newsom’s office on Saturday announced a new executive order aimed at price-gouging for coronavirus tests. People line up for Covid-19 screening at a testing and vaccination site at a public school in Los Angeles, California, January 5, 2022. – The United States reported more than one million new Covid-19 cases on January 4 after the long New Year’s weekend, according to data from Johns Hopkins University,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Law.com

Former Disney Exec Joins Copyright Office as General Counsel

Wilson spent eight years as deputy general counsel of The Walt Disney Co. Before that, she practiced at Los Angeles law firms. The former general counsel left in June 2021 and is now a Spotify executive. The U.S. Copyright Office has hired experienced copyright lawyer and litigator Suzanne Wilson as...
Reuters

Lawyer who sued Texas abortion provider faces 3-year suspension

(Reuters) - A Chicago attorney who sued a Texas doctor under that state's controversial abortion law, and who is trying to dismiss that lawsuit, is facing a potential three-year suspension after Illinois officials said he sent threatening and harassing emails to lawyers at law firms Barnes & Thornburg and Fox Rothschild.
Austin American-Statesman

How 'El Show Del Chivo' has elevated and informed Austin's Spanish-speaking community

Leer en Español: Con sus videos ‘El Chivo’ ayuda e informa a la comunidad de habla hispana en Austin For the past two years and through the coronavirus pandemic, Roger Mendez's charismatic Facebook Live videos have brought smiles and helpful information to thousands of people in Austin's Spanish-speaking community.   With only his iPhone, a selfie stick and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy