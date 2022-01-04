Magic's Moritz Wagner: Not listed on injury report

The Los Angeles Lakers made some noise in the NBA trade market on Monday morning. Last week, we learned that the Lakers were sending veteran point guard Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Denzel Valentine. Additional details revealed Los Angeles intended to waive Valentine to create an open roster spot.
During the Los Angeles Lakers’ Sunday night win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, LeBron James was seen having an argument with assistant coach Phil Handy. According to a team official, the incident should be of no concern to fans of the Purple and Gold. Although they played poorly, the Lakers...
Contrary to what all of us thought about Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's relationship, they weren't the best of friends off the court. His Airness and his incredible sidekick were something special on the floor, but after the games ended, they were like two regular co-workers and not the good friends everybody thought they were.
Kobe Bryant is the greatest Los Angeles Laker of all time. Kobe played for the Lakers for 20 years, the duration of his entire career, and found incredible success with the franchise over two different eras. And because of everything he did for the franchise, he is considered the biggest legend for the team.
The Los Angeles Lakers made a very smart decision that will please LeBron James and the rest of the roster. Dave McMenamin reported that a source told ESPN that the Lakers will likely sign forward Stanley Johnson to a second 10-day contract on Thursday. This is a good move for...
Despite being traded away by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Denzel Valentine offered a gracious goodbye to the Cavaliers on Instagram. During Valentine’s short stay as a member of the Cavaliers this season, he came off the bench in 22 games. He was averaging 2.9 points and 1.7 rebounds per game, and he was doing so in just 9.3 minutes of action per contest.
One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
Not one … not two … not three … not four … not five …. The New York Knicks can’t keep their hands off former Bulls. Already with Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson on the roster to go along with head coach Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks have welcomed two more familiar faces to Madison Square Garden.
The Rajon Rondo deal now includes a third team. The Los Angeles Lakers re-routed Denzel Valentine to the New York Knicks in exchange for the draft rights to Louis Labeyrie, Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman announced Monday. New York, which also received the draft rights to Wang Zhelin and...
The Los Angeles Lakers made some big moves during the 2021 offseason. Unfortunately, they haven't worked out for the Purple and Gold. They are expected to be one of the most active teams at the trade deadline. That's why everybody has linked them with several players around the league, trying...
The Sixers' Ben Simmons standoff has lasted into January 2022 for a number of reasons, but at the top of the list was a belief from the front office that more opportunities would become available over time. That belief appears to have paid off in at least one situation, with the Sacramento Kings reportedly reconsidering their untouchables in the midst of another losing season.
The New York Knicks are one of the few teams well positioned to make a blockbuster trade in the NBA. Their front office led by Leon Rose, Scott Perry and William Wesley has done a phenomenal job of bringing the organization back to relevance. For a long while, the Knicks...
Two Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly on the trading block as the deadline approaches. Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, LA is looking to move on from center DeAndre Jordan and/or wing Ken Bazemore in an effort to clear roster spots. “So they already offloaded a player in [Rajon] Rondo to...
