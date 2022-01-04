ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Magic's Moritz Wagner: Not listed on injury report

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Wagner (non-COVID illness) is not listed on the injury report ahead of...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Lakers Are Finalizing 3-Team Trade On Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers made some noise in the NBA trade market on Monday morning. Last week, we learned that the Lakers were sending veteran point guard Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Denzel Valentine. Additional details revealed Los Angeles intended to waive Valentine to create an open roster spot.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Apologized To Scottie Pippen For Including His Controversial Refusal To Play Against The Knicks With 1.8 Seconds Left In 1994 On The Last Dance

Contrary to what all of us thought about Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's relationship, they weren't the best of friends off the court. His Airness and his incredible sidekick were something special on the floor, but after the games ended, they were like two regular co-workers and not the good friends everybody thought they were.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magic#Non Covid#Bulls
ClutchPoints

LeBron James will be pleased with Lakers newest signing

The Los Angeles Lakers made a very smart decision that will please LeBron James and the rest of the roster. Dave McMenamin reported that a source told ESPN that the Lakers will likely sign forward Stanley Johnson to a second 10-day contract on Thursday. This is a good move for...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Former Lakers guard has harsh words for team, Russell Westbrook

One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
bleachernation.com

The New York Knicks Have Now Added Two More Former Bulls

Not one … not two … not three … not four … not five …. The New York Knicks can’t keep their hands off former Bulls. Already with Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson on the roster to go along with head coach Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks have welcomed two more familiar faces to Madison Square Garden.
NBA
theScore

Knicks waive Valentine after 3-way Rondo deal with Lakers, Cavs

The Rajon Rondo deal now includes a third team. The Los Angeles Lakers re-routed Denzel Valentine to the New York Knicks in exchange for the draft rights to Louis Labeyrie, Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman announced Monday. New York, which also received the draft rights to Wang Zhelin and...
NBA
phillyvoice.com

NBA Trade Rumors: Kings making young guards available, providing avenue for Ben Simmons talks

The Sixers' Ben Simmons standoff has lasted into January 2022 for a number of reasons, but at the top of the list was a belief from the front office that more opportunities would become available over time. That belief appears to have paid off in at least one situation, with the Sacramento Kings reportedly reconsidering their untouchables in the midst of another losing season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBA Analysis Network

This Crazy Trade Lands Karl-Anthony Towns With Knicks

The New York Knicks are one of the few teams well positioned to make a blockbuster trade in the NBA. Their front office led by Leon Rose, Scott Perry and William Wesley has done a phenomenal job of bringing the organization back to relevance. For a long while, the Knicks...
NBA
The Spun

2 Lakers Players Reportedly Being Made Available For Trades

Two Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly on the trading block as the deadline approaches. Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, LA is looking to move on from center DeAndre Jordan and/or wing Ken Bazemore in an effort to clear roster spots. “So they already offloaded a player in [Rajon] Rondo to...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy