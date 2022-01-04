ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Going On With GameStop Today?

By Henry Khederian
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares are trading lower. The move appears to be in sympathy with overall market weakness following a rise in US Treasury yields, which...

www.benzinga.com

Benzinga

8 Materials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) stock rose 8.8% to $24.6 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 21.0 million, which is 107.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 billion. Nucor (NYSE:NUE) shares...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Europe#Gamestop Corp#Australia#Gme#Us Treasury#Omicron
Benzinga

Why The Stock Market Dropped Following Fed Minutes

On Wednesday, officials released details of December's Federal Open Market Committee meeting. According to the minutes, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and other officials anticipate the vehicles fueling high inflation lasting potentially beyond 2022. This means the Fed could raise interest rates sooner than they had initially thought. The decision makers...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Microsoft Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.712% early Wednesday afternoon before dipping to around the 1.702% level. Overall...
STOCKS
WTAJ

US stocks slump after minutes from Fed meeting rattle market

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday after the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting of policymakers signaled increasing concerns about inflation. The S&P 500 was down 1.3% as of 3:03 p.m. Eastern. Technology companies accounted for much of the decline in the benchmark index, which had been down about 0.4% […]
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer's Top Stocks For 2022: Eli Lilly, Honeywell And More

Jim Cramer announced his top stock picks for 2022 Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." The former hedge fund manager put Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) and Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) at the top of his list. "Everyone is pretty positive, that I talk to, about what's going on with...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why AMC Entertainment, GameStop, and Sundial Growers All Sank Today

Shares of meme stocks AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), Gamestop (NYSE:GME), and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) all fell hard on Wednesday following the release of minutes of the Federal Reserve meeting in December. At the end of trading Wednesday, the stocks were down 10.8%, 12.6%, and 4.2%, respectively. So what. The drop didn't...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Why did GameStop stock drop today? Meme buzz is in the rear-view mirror

GameStop (NYSE:GME) fell 13.02% on a rough day for many meme and story stocks in a broad risk-off trade across the market. As usual, shares of GameStop are trading more off of animal spirits over fundamental news. Volume of over 42M shares of the retailer swapped hands today. GameStop has plenty of company with its downward slide as retail favorites like Bed, Bath & Beyond, Express, AMC Entertainment and Lucid Group all ended up the session sharply lower as well.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Plug Power Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader industrial sector, including Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG), are trading lower as investors react to minutes from the Fed's FOMC meeting. Minutes showed most Fed members viewed conditions for rate hikes as potentially being met relatively soon. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why FuelCell Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader industrial sector, including FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL), are trading lower as investors react to minutes from the Fed's FOMC meeting. Minutes showed most Fed members viewed conditions for rate hikes as potentially being met relatively soon. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Aramark

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Aramark. The company has an average price target of $40.0 with a high of $41.00 and a low of $39.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Dominion Energy Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Dominion Energy. The company has an average price target of $84.5 with a high of $98.00 and a low of $73.00.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) slid 7.65% to $215.23 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 3.34% to 15,100.17 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.07% to 36,407.11. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $282.26 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
