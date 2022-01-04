What's Going On With GameStop Today?

GameStop (NYSE:GME) fell 13.02% on a rough day for many meme and story stocks in a broad risk-off trade across the market. As usual, shares of GameStop are trading more off of animal spirits over fundamental news. Volume of over 42M shares of the retailer swapped hands today. GameStop has plenty of company with its downward slide as retail favorites like Bed, Bath & Beyond, Express, AMC Entertainment and Lucid Group all ended up the session sharply lower as well.

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO