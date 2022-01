Following her death on December 31, 2021, the world has been in mourning. This is especially true ahead of what would have been Betty's 100th birthday — on January 17, 2022. There's a movement that has been formed, which calls on all of us to do something kind, to mark that occasion — especially in Betty's passionate area — which was to help animals.

MERCER COUNTY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO