Wichita County, TX

2 COVID-19 related deaths, 225 new cases in Wichita County

By Joshua Hoggard
 1 day ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Tuesday two new COVID-19 related deaths.

The deaths were reported in two patients in their 60’s. This makes five confirmed COVID-19 related deaths so far this week, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 495 since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

The Health District also reported Tuesday 225 new COVID-19 cases in the county. bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Wichita County to date to 24,315.

There have been 575 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the county this week so far, only 66 shy of the total number of confirmed cases for the entire week ending on New Year’s Eve.

The Health District also reported Tuesday 37 hospitalizations in Wichita County, an increase of 9 from the 28 hospitalizations reported Monday, January 3, 2022.

Lou Kreidler, Director of Public Health, said in Tuesday’s Wichita Falls City Council meeting the spike in cases is likely due to the omicron variant.

“Even though we haven’t identified it yet through sequence testing here in our community, I can almost guarantee that omicron is here in our community,” Kreidler said.

Kreidler said in most vaccinated patients, omicron is proving to be a milder disease, causing fewer deaths and hospitalizations overall.

“We’re seeing a lot of spread,” Kreidler said. “I expect we’ll continue to see a spike of cases in our community, especially given our vaccination rate is so low.”

Vaccines in Wichita County

Moderna says booster shot increases antibodies against Omicron variant

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose

63,705

Fully Vaccinated

56,608

Booster Shot

17,262

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas .

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online .

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

Click here to register for the Wichita County COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

Where in Texoma can you get a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine?

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below:

