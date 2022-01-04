Seabrook, NH Market Basket Evacuated After Pressure Cooker Found In Parking Lot

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are looking for a suspect accused of fraudulently using a debit card that someone lost in a parking lot. Authorities said that earlier this month, a woman left her debit card at a Triangle Credit Union ATM on Elm Street. Someone else found the card and put it on an exterior window sill, but the wind blew it into the parking lot. “The suspect picked it up off the ground, then proceeded to use the card at several locations,” police said. In one surveillance photo released by police, the suspect appears to be wearing a New England Patriots hoodie and a “Trump 2020” baseball cap. Anyone with information can call detectives at 603-792-5551, or the crimeline at 603-624-4040.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 9 DAYS AGO