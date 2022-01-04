NY COVID hospitalizations top 10K for first time since early days of pandemic

The number of New Yorkers hospitalized with COVID-19 has surpassed 10,000 for the first time since May 2020, state officials said.

The soaring number comes as the Omicron variant continues to ravage the Empire State, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimating that the new strain may account for up to 99 percent of all cases in the region, NBC-TV said in a report Tuesday.

The CDC said Omicron accounts for at least 92 percent of cases nationwide.

“The best way to protect ourselves and our children from getting hospitalized with COVID is with the vaccine and booster,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

“As we continue to fight the winter surge, let’s continue to use these tools,” she said. “Get your second dose and booster when eligible, get your children vaccinated, remember to wear a mask and stay home if you’re not feeling well. If we don’t, more New Yorkers will continue to get sick.”

Omicron cases have surged across the state and the country.

There are now 10,411 people in the state hospitalized with the virus.

Of those, more than 1,300 patients are in intensive care units, with 625 in ICUs with intubation, according to the state.

There were 99 new deaths from the virus reported, with the state total now at 48,798.

Samaurah Guillaume, 34, prepares her PPE in the intensive care unit at Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Forest Hills hospital.

As of Monday, New York City recorded a seven-day average of more than 439 COVID cases per 100,000 residents.

There were more than 236,000 COVID test results reported Monday, with 53,276 of those testing positive — an average of 22.5 percent of those tested, the stats show.

Hospitals were expected Tuesday to begin breaking out the number of patients being treated for COVID-19 compared to those who tested positive only after showing up at the hospital for another reason, but the most recent data doesn’t reflect that distinction.

“Someone is in a car accident and they go to the emergency room and they test positive for COVID while they’re there,” the governor said Monday. “They’re not being treated for COVID.”

“We don’t have clear data right now,” she added. “I just want to always be honest with New Yorkers about how bad this is.”

People line up outside a Bronx hospital for a COVID-19 test as cases in New York City surge.

Hochul continues to push the vaccination and booster shots, with the state reporting that the Empire State has now administered nearly 34 million doses, including more than 640,000 over the week ending on Monday.

The Bronx topped the five boroughs with nearly 28 percent positive results.

Across the US, the nation has hit a new record with 1 million new cases Monday.