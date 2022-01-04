ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julius Randle off COVID list as Knicks continue to mend

By Marc Berman
NYPost
It’s unclear who will actually suit up against the Pacers, but Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims are all listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game vs. the Pacers at the Garden.

After missing the last two games, Randle was cleared from COVID-19 protocols Tuesday morning, but there is no assurance he will play. Randle last suited up Wednesday in Detroit. He had played in all 35 games before testing positive.

Robinson missed just two games and last suited up in Oklahoma City on New Year’s Eve, so he’s had the least inaction. The rookie Sims has been out for nearly two weeks, so he’s a long shot to play.

Obi Toppin started at power forward the past two games and played 45 minutes in Toronto Sunday due to the Knicks’ lack of big-man depth, sliding over to center. Though he scored 19 points, he only had 6 rebounds despite nearly playing the whole game.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau stuck up for oft-criticized Randle after the Knicks went 0-2 without him, saying fans always want the backup to start until he actually starts.

