ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Mets set to add Joey Cora to Buck Showalter’s coaching staff

By Mike Puma
NYPost
NYPost
 1 day ago

Buck Showalter’s first coaching staff with the Mets is still under construction, but at least one vacancy is close to settled.

The team is finalizing an agreement with Joey Cora to become the new third base coach, sources told The Post on Tuesday. The 56-year-old Cora spent the last five seasons in the same role with the Pirates.

Cora will replace Gary DiSarcina, who spent the last three seasons as the third base/infield coach. DiSarcina, who wasn’t retained as part of the staff shakeup that included Luis Rojas’ departure as manager, has since joined the Nationals’ coaching staff.

Cora, whose brother Alex manages the Red Sox, has a deep major league coaching resume that also includes stints with the White Sox and Marlins. With the White Sox he was the third base coach for a World Series-winning team in 2005.

Jeremy Hefner was retained as pitching coach by the Mets after the season, but Showalter and general manager Billy Eppler still have to fill vacancies at hitting coach, on the bench, first base and the bullpen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MkZIG_0dchVnkt00
Joey Cora is finalizing a deal with the Mets to be their third base coach.

John Russell, who served as Showalter’s bench coach in Baltimore, is among the possibilities for that role with the Mets. Team officials were also impressed with Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough in his interview for the managerial opening that went to Showalter and could look to hire him as bench coach.

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Mets close to hiring Joey Cora as third-base coach

The Mets are finalizing a deal with Joey Cora to make the 56-year-old their next third-base coach, reports Mike Puma of the New York Post. He’ll replace Gary DiSarcina, who was let go after the season and has since taken on the same role with the Nationals. Cora has...
MLB
Yardbarker

Report: Mets' Coaching Staff Expected To Be Finalized By Weekend

After parting ways with now ex-manager Luis Rojas in October, the Mets retained only one member of last season's staff in pitching coach Jeremy Hefner. And once they hired Rojas' successor on Dec. 18, veteran manager Buck Showalter, the search began to fill out the remainder of his staff. Now,...
MLB
NESN

MLB Rumors: Joey Cora, Alex Cora’s Brother, Hired By Mets After Pirates Firing

Joey Cora reportedly has landed back on his feet after the Pittsburgh Pirates fired him earlier this offseason. Cora, the older brother of Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, “finalizing an agreement” with the New York Mets to serve as their third base coach, according to Mike Puma of The New York Post. Puma’s report came after Raul Ramos of the Spanish-language site “Con Las Bases Llenas” said the sides were “in talks” regarding the deal.
MLB
Lookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/5/21: Mariners Coaches, Joey Cora, and Jason Derulo

Good morning everybody! Let’s get this Wednesday kicked off with some news from around baseball. Shannon Drayer explained how the Mariners will deploy their huge big league coaching staff in 2022. Around the league... In his latest story at ESPN (for subscribers), Jeff Passan provides updates on the CBA...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Disarcina
Person
Joey Cora
Person
Billy Eppler
Person
Jeremy Hefner
Person
Buck Showalter
ESPN

Source: New York Mets set to hire Joey Cora, brother of Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, as third-base coach

The New York Mets are on the verge of hiring Joey Cora as their new third-base coach, a source told ESPN Tuesday night, confirming a report by the New York Post. Cora, the older brother of Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, spent five years as third-base coach for the Pittsburgh Pirates before being let go at the end of the 2021 season. In New York, he'll become the first coach hired under Buck Showalter, who took over as the team's manager less than three weeks ago.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Mets nearing deal to hire Joey Cora as 3B coach

The Mets are nearing a deal to add Joey Cora to Buck Showalter’s staff as third base coach, and it seems the rest of the coaches will be in place soon. Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports that the Mets are likely to finalize their entire staff by this weekend. Only pitching coach Jeremy Hefner remains from last year’s group, leaving first base coach, hitting coach, bullpen coach, bench coach and assistant hitting/pitching coaches to be determined.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Former Yankees outfielder announces his retirement

Former New York Yankees’ outfielder Cameron Maybin announced his retirement this week, via Twitter. The 34-year-old speedster didn’t quite have the star-level career many forecasted in his early days as a prospect, but he was a solid contributor for years. He thanked the fans, his family, his wife...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#The Post#The Red Sox#The White Sox#Marlins
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Reportedly Accused Of Rape, Battery

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Sam Dyson, who played for five different teams between 2012 and 2019, is facing serious charges that could land him in court. Dyson is being accused of rape, battery and infliction of emotional distress by his former girlfriend. The allegations were listed in legal papers filed in Florida’s 15th Judicial Court this past Monday.
MLB
FanSided

Curt Schilling wouldn’t wear a Red Sox cap on his Hall of Fame plaque

Curt Schilling still holds a grudge against the Boston Red Sox. Curt Schilling‘s chances of being inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame are trending in the wrong direction but he’s already put plenty of thought into which team he plans to represent if he does get in. Spoiler Alert: It won’t be the Boston Red Sox.
MLB
CBS Boston

David Ortiz Still The Leading Hall Of Fame Vote-Getter, But Outlook May Not Be Great For First-Year Induction

BOSTON (CBS) — In the quest for David Ortiz to become a first ballot Hall of Famer, there is some positive news. But there’s also some potentially bad news. On the plus side, based on public votes revealed and compiled by Ryan Thibodaux for bbhoftracker.com, Ortiz is still the most popular player on voters’ ballots this year. Of the 123 ballots that have been made public, Ortiz has received 81.3 percent of the vote. Considering just 75 percent of the vote is needed for induction, this is very good news for Ortiz. But based on history, it’s unlikely to get Ortiz into the...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Reveals He Has A Terminal Illness

A former Major League Baseball pitcher has revealed that he’s been diagnosed with a terminal illness at 60. Jim Corsi, a former MLB relief pitcher, has revealed that he’s been diagnosed with Stage IV liver cancer and colon cancer. His doctor has reportedly told him that he doesn’t have very long to live.
MLB
CBS Sports

Former Red Sox reliever Jim Corsi reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

Jim Corsi, the former right-handed MLB relief pither and Massachusetts native who pitched parts of three seasons for the Red Sox, has revealed that he's battling terminal cancer. Specifically, Corsi recently shared with CBS Boston that he's been diagnosed with stage IV colon and liver cancer. In his interview with...
MLB
theScore

5 MLB teams that will be better in 2022

A busy pre-lockout spending spree, which saw more than $1 billion spent on free agents, set the stage for what should be an interesting season of baseball as several teams look better on paper thanks to their cash-spending ways. Here are five teams that got better before the 2022 campaign...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Ken Rosenthal releases statement in response to losing MLB Network job

Ken Rosenthal shared a statement on Monday in response to a report about him losing his job with MLB Network. The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported Monday about Rosenthal’s status. He said that Rosenthal was quietly taken off-air by MLB Network in 2020 for about three months due to criticism of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. Marchand further reported that Rosenthal has since been forced out at MLB Network entirely, as the reporter’s contract was not renewed for 2022.
MLB
FanSided

Former Astros World Series Contributor has Retired

Former Houston Astros outfielder, Cameron Maybin, has retired after 15 seasons in Major League Baseball. While not remembered solely for his time in southeast Texas, Cameron Maybin was a contributor toward the Houston Astros‘ 2017 World Series. Most fans may remember him stealing a base in the World Series, leading to free tacos from Taco Bell.
MLB
Sporting News

Ken Rosenthal broke an MLB commandment: Thou shalt not speak ill of Rob Manfred

MLB Network: Happy talk about the national pastime, all the time. Or else. The league media arm executed the "or else" recently by not renewing network insider Ken Rosenthal's contract. His offense? Per Andrew Marchand of the York Post, it was less-than-glowing words he wrote about MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on the pages of one of Rosenthal's other employers, The Athletic, during the COVID-related labor battle of 2020.
MLB
The Spun

Longtime Major League Pitcher Died Tuesday At 60

Jim Corsi, a longtime MLB pitcher, died on Tuesday after a battle with liver and colon cancer. He was 60 years old. Corsi spent his professional baseball career as a reliver for several teams including the Athletics, Astros, Marlins, Red Sox and Orioles. He compiled a 22-24 record with a 3.25 ERA during his career.
MLB
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy