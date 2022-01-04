ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Park City until 5 am on Thursday – up to 24″ of snow

PARK CITY, Utah — The National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting up to 24 inches of fresh snow for Park City through Thursday morning, with precipitation beginning on Tuesday afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Park City until 5 am on Thursday.

“Winter driving conditions including snow covered roads and greatly reduced visibility can be expected at times from Tuesday morning through Wednesday night,” NWS said.

Full NWS forecast:

Tuesday Night
Snow, mainly after 11pm. Low around 24. Southwest wind 16 to 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible.

Wednesday
Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 28. Breezy, with a southwest wind 22 to 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches possible.

Wednesday Night
Snow. Low around 28. West southwest wind 11 to 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Thursday
Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Southwest wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Friday
A 30 percent chance of snow after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night
Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Saturday
Snow likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.

Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 29.

Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 15.


