10 things to help you make it through Dry January

By Marissa Miller
USA TODAY
 1 day ago
10 things to help you make it through Dry January Reviewed/Amazon

Dry January has become a popular way to kick off the new year. It allows you to re-evaluate your relationship with alcohol and recuperate from any excess imbibing over the holidays—all while feeling incredibly refreshed with a couple extra dollars saved.

If going the month without a drink in hand sounds like a tough feat, you’re not in this alone. A Morning Consult survey of 2,200 American adults found that 13 percent of the population planned to give up alcohol last January, with most participants citing improved health as their motivation. To help you live your best sober curious life, we’ve found 11 great products to help you breeze through Dry January.

1. Alcohol-free spirits

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LrraC_0dchVk6i00
Seedlip and Monday Zero Alcohol Gin. Amazon

One way to feel like you’re not missing out at all is to grab some non-alcoholic spirits that taste like the real thing but contain zero booze. Make your favorite mocktails with the popular Monday Zero Alcohol Gin or, if you're feeling fancy, Seedlip Spice 94, which is a fragrant and aromatic non-alcoholic spirit made of allspice, cardamom, oak, grapefruit, lemon and cascarilla. It’s free of both sugar and calories and works well in both sweet and savory drinks from espresso martinis to Caesars.

“My husband and I stopped drinking but missed the festive feeling of a cocktail while on vacation," one reviewer described of Seedlip. "Of all the alcohol substitutes we’ve tried this one is our favorite. It does add something interesting and gin-like to your beverage.”

2. Brita Water Bottle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36J7RH_0dchVk6i00
Brita Water Bottle. Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

The easiest (and healthiest) drink to swap out your alcohol for is water. For that, you'll want our experts' favorite water bottle , the Brita self-filtering bottle. As the name suggests, the water bottle filters your H2O as you sip and, because it's made of durable stainless steel, keeps your beverages ice cold for hours on end. Available in 10 colors, it has nearly 16,000 glowing reviews on Amazon.

Get the Brita Stainless Steel Water Filter Bottle from Amazon for $22.49

3. Soul Therapy Journal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nf0N0_0dchVk6i00
Soul Therapy Journal. Amazon

No matter how big a role alcohol played—or continues to play—in your life, it may be worth it to pen your thoughts to paper to help you parse through any complicated feelings. The best-selling Soul Therapy journal by licensed marriage and family therapist Jacqueline Kademian offers interactive prompts, open-ended questions and inspiring quotes to help you navigate the Dry January challenge. The 365-day journal is primarily designed to help you generate new positive habits and allow for self-reflection while you implement them.

“I have been using this journal every night and it’s become something I look forward to,” one of its 2,500 reviewers explains. “There are times I smile while I’m writing and there are times I bawl my eyes out. However, regardless of what extreme emotion I feel after journaling, I always end up with a sense of peace and a growing feeling that I have the right and power to achieve everything I want in life. Give this a chance, and if you do, I hope it has the same positive effect on your life as it’s had on mine.”

Get "Soul Therapy: A 365 Day Journal" from Amazon for $19.95

4. Trident Sugar-Free Gum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fPb7t_0dchVk6i00
Trident Sugar-Free Gum. Amazon

Like having something in your hand to keep busy, your mouth is going to need something to do as well. Make sure your pantry is stocked with gum in unique and appealing flavors like these from Trident. The Vibes collection is particularly festive with flavors like Peppermint Wave, Spearmint Rush, Tropical Beat and Sour Berry Twist. Each of the four convenient snap-lid bottles contains 40 pieces of gum, which have a satisfying crunchy crystal outer shell that melts into a chewy long-lasting gum.

Get Trident Vibes Sugar-Free Gum (4-Pack) from Amazon for $32.22

5. Katech Knitting Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TlpZk_0dchVk6i00
Katech Knitting Set. Amazon

By keeping your hands tied up in a project, you’ll be too distracted and entertained to grab a drink, and you might just forget about it altogether. Use Dry January to pick up a new hobby like crocheting or knitting. This 73-piece knitting kit includes everything you need to get started, like ergonomically designed yarn needles, crochet hooks, needle point protectors, yarn removal tools, a tape measure and a handy carrying case.

“This is the perfect little kit," one of its 2,000 reviewers says. "Everything has its place so you can see all you have. I often crochet while I travel, so I appreciate that this kit can easily fit into a bag.”

Get the Katech 73-Piece Knitting Set from Amazon for $19.79

6. Health-Ade Kombucha

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jULCR_0dchVk6i00
Health-Ade Kombucha. Amazon

If you’re the type to need a drink in your hand, you’ll love how kombucha mimics the taste of a fruit-forward beer, all while providing loads of gut-friendly health benefits and a refreshing, sparkling sip. Health-Ade makes a mean kombucha packed with living probiotics made with organic cold-pressed juice and tea. Best yet, the variety pack contains the types of flavors you could only hope to see at a bar, like Pink Lady Apple, Pomegranate and Bubbly Rose.

“This is the best kombucha you can buy,” one person says. “It tastes far better than the others and is made in small batches so it's extra healthy for your gut. All of the flavors are delicious. I'll definitely be purchasing again!!”

Get the Health-Ade Kombucha Variety Pack (12-Pack) from Amazon for $44

7. Clif Bars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TtmhD_0dchVk6i00
Clif Bars. Amazon

Do you reach for a drink to pep you up after work or while you're watching TV? As an alternative, keep some nutritious but yummy snacks on hand to keep your energy levels in check. Clif Bars are a stellar option. They contain carbohydrate-rich oats, rice flour, chocolate, soybeans, cane sugar and more. Plus, you get a solid dose of protein and fiber to help stabilize your blood sugar levels and promote satiety. This 16-pack comes with an array of crave-worthy flavors like white chocolate macadamia nut, peanut butter banana, chocolate brownie and a mystery flavor.

Many of the 16,000 reviewers say they taste better than any other energy bar they’ve had: “These are some of the tastiest energy bars I've tried and the variety pack lets you sample a variety of great tasting and very satisfying bars. I've put these on a monthly subscription because I like them so much.”

Get Clif Bars Variety Pack (16-Count) from Amazon for $29.99

8. Talkspace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JNLOe_0dchVk6i00
Talkspace. Talkspace

For some folks, putting thoughts to paper is only half the battle. Enter online therapy app Talkspace. After your initial online consultation, Talkspace pairs you with a licensed therapist, and you can quickly begin chatting back and forth with guaranteed quick response times. It’s said to cost 80 percent less than standard in-person sessions, making it both convenient and affordable.

Boasting 6,000 5-star reviews, Talkspace has received high praise for enhancing users' overall quality of life. “I not only filled in the blanks for myself, but also shared parts of my past to ultimately get much more awareness about myself and my anxieties than simply texting friends and family would have done,” one reviewer says.

Sign up for Talkspace

9. NordicTrack Commercial 1750 Treadmill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nSmgI_0dchVk6i00
NordicTrack Commercial 1750 Treadmill. Reviewed.com

If you’ve ever tried to hit the gym with a hangover, you might know far too well how incompatible drinking and exercise can be. To work off stress and anxiety sans alcohol, consider investing in the NordicTrack Commercial 1750, the best treadmill according to our experts. Its speed ranges from 0.5 to 12 miles per hour to suit a range of abilities and preferences and it offers on-demand workouts set in beautiful remote locations all around the globe to keep you feeling engaged. It also features a wide belt that offers ample sturdiness and springiness for optimal joint protection and it folds up so you can stow it away when not in use.

Better yet? While on the treadmill, you can get lost in an inspiring podcast or audiobook that’ll provide tangible tips for making the switch away from alcohol, like " The Alcohol Experiment: A 30-Day, Alcohol-Free Challenge to Interrupt Your Habits and Help You Take Control. "

Get the NordicTrack Commercial 1750 from NordicTrack for $1,599

10. lululemon loungewear

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ye26o_0dchVk6i00
lululemon Loungewear. lululemon

If you associate getting dressed up with happy hour, change your mindset by changing your outfit. Sink into a comfy loungewear set that’ll help make booze-free activities like reading, watching TV or napping that much more appealing. The lululemon Align High-Rise Joggers are made with some of the comfiest and lightweight materials like nylon and elastane, and they work as well on the couch or out for a day of errands.

For a hug for your torso, the lululemon Scuba hoodie is lined with cozy cotton fleece, comes with thumbholes and several pockets, and is available in seven colors. “Cutest half-zip ever!" one fan says. "So glad I finally got my hands on one of these. Warm, but not too thick." Note: They sell out fast, so don't hesitate.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 10 things to help you make it through Dry January

