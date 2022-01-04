CIAA Hall of Fame Class 2022 announced

CHARLOTTE, NC (January 4, 2022) – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), the nation’s oldest historically Black athletic conference, is proud to announce the 2022 John B. McLendon Hall of Fame Class.

The CIAA recognizes inductees for their excellence in the conference, significant contributions in the community, leadership within CIAA athletics, and commitment to the conference mission. This year’s class features six inductees, whose accolades, and contributions within the conference span across six decades, to include Andre’ Altice (Shaw University), Dr. Beverly Downing (Livingstone College/Saint Augustine’s University), Gregory Goings (Bowie State University), Greg Jackson (Saint Paul’s College/North Carolina Central University), Amba Kongolo (North Carolina Central University) and Jamie Waller (Virginia Union University).



The 2022 John B. McLendon CIAA Hall of Fame class will be officially inducted at the CIAA Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Friday, February 25. The event will be a part of the week-long schedule of events encompassing the 2022 CIAA Basketball Tournament, being held February 22-26 in Baltimore, Maryland. Ticket packages and information about the induction ceremony are available on the John B. McLendon CIAA Hall of Fame page at www.theciaa.com , also at https://theciaatournament.org , or by clicking HERE .

Since its inception in 1967, the CIAA Hall of Fame has enshrined 299 honorees. It was renamed after legendary coach and administrator John B. McLendon in 2000. A 1978 Hall of Fame inductee, McLendon is also credited as one of the founding fathers of the CIAA Basketball Tournament, which began in 1946.

For more information about the CIAA and the John B. McLendon Hall of Fame, visit www.theciaa.com . You can also like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter , Instagram , and on Twitch .



Andre’ Altice | Shaw University | Baseball |Student-Athlete

Although a natural shortstop, Altice starred on the baseball field at Shaw University as a pitcher from 1992-95 where he was a four-time All-CIAA first team selection (1992-95). He was unanimously voted CIAA Player of the Year as well as Shaw Athlete of the Year in 1993 after registering a career-best 1.2 earned run average (ERA) with a 10-0 record.

As a freshman, Altice finished nationally ranked (25 th ) with a 2.15 ERA. In 1993, Altice contributed to the 1-0 shutout win over Norfolk State University to help the Bears capture the CIAA championship and was named the CIAA Baseball Tournament Most Valuable Player.

Altice graduated from Shaw University in 1995 was inducted into their Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014. In his down time, Altice is dedicated to mentoring and teaching the youth in his community the correct fundamentals in playing sports while being a volunteer basketball and baseball coach for the youth advanced program.

Dr. Beverly Downing | Saint Augustine’s University/Livingstone College | Women’s Basketball | Coach & Student-Athlete

Dr. Downing being her journey in the CIAA as a student-athlete in women’s basketball and softball at Livingstone College from 1975-78. On the hardwood, she was a two-time All-CIAA performer as well as an AIAW All-American for two seasons. During her time as a student, Downing helped start the softball team at Livingstone College.

In 1982, Downing began coaching women’s basketball and softball at Saint Augustine’s College (now Saint Augustine’s University) where she won seven CIAA Coach of the Year awards throughout her career, including three in basketball (1986, 1990, 1992). As the head women’s basketball coach at SAU, Downing accumulated 260 wins over 16 seasons, most in program history, while winning four CIAA Southern Division titles, finishing with 12 winning seasons, and five seasons of 20 wins or more. Downing also won two CIAA titles (1989, 1991) and three division crowns (1990-1992) while leading the Lady Falcons softball program.

Dr. Downing was a member of the US Olympic basketball coaching staff from 1986-2000, helping lead the 1994 team to a silver medal as an assistant at the US Olympic Festival. She also spent time as assistant basketball coach and helped start the softball program at Hampton University. A 1978 graduate of Livingstone College, Downing was inducted into the inaugural Livingstone College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2002, becoming the first woman to be inducted.

Gregory C. Goings | Bowie State University | Administrator| Sports Information

Goings began his illustrious career in the sports information profession in 1988 at Virginia State University, serving in the role of Sports Information Director until 2000. While at VSU, Goings also served as President of the CIAA Sports Information Directors Association from 1993-1999.



From 2003 until his retirement in June of 2021, Goings led the athletic media relations and sports information department at Bowie State University. During his time at BSU, Goings held several leadership positions throughout the athletic communications field to include an At-Large Representative for the College Sports Information Directors Association (CoSIDA) Board of Directors (2011-2015) and President of the NCAA Division II Sports Information Directors Association (2011-2014), becoming the first ever African American to hold this position. Additionally, Goings has served as a high school and college basketball official for nearly 40 years and, since 1992, has served as a public address announcer and statistician for several prominent tournaments and televised events, including the CIAA Basketball Tournament, Black Entertainment Television (BET), and many others.

Goings is a three-time recipient of the John Holley CIAA Sports Information Director of the Year award and received the CoSIDA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021. He is a 1981 graduate of Virginia State University and a Lifetime Member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

Greg Jackson | Saint Paul’s College/North Carolina Central University | Men’s Basketball |Student-Athlete & Coach

Jackson was a four-year starter on the men’s basketball team at Saint Paul’s College and was an All-CIAA selection in 1980 and 1981. As a junior, Jackson was named CIAA Co-Player of the Year and earned All-America honors in 1980 after leading the nation in scoring at 30.5 points per game. He finished his career as the all-time leading scorer in SPC history at 2,249 points and currently ranks 14 th on the CIAA all-time scoring list. His jersey (#23) was the first to be retired in the school’s history.

After his playing days, Jackson began his coaching career in 1983-84 as an Assistant Coach at his alma mater, St. Paul’s College, under his college coach, Moses Golatt. In his career as a Head Coach, with stints at both North Carolina Central University and Delaware State University, Jackson amassed 363 wins, and posted a 176-57 overall record at NCCU. At NCCU, Jackson was a two-time CIAA Coach of the Year in 1992 and 1993, led the Eagles program to four 20-win seasons, and served as an assistant under Mike Bernard for seven seasons, including the 1988-89 campaign where the Eagles captured the NCAA Division II National Championship.

Jackson was also honored as the South Atlantic Region Coach of the Year after leading the Eagles to a 26-4 record and advancing to the Elite Eight. NCCU captured five CIAA division titles in nine seasons and made 3 NCAA Playoff appearances with Jackson at the helm.

Amba Kongolo | North Carolina Central University | Women’s Basketball |Student-Athlete

Kongolo starred at North Carolina Central University from 1999-2002 where she a two-time CIAA Player of the Year (2001, 2002) throughout her career. She was three-time All-CIAA selection (1999, 2001, and 2002), a three-time CIAA All-Tournament team selection (2000-2002), and a 1999 CIAA All-Rookie team selection. As a junior and senior, Kongolo was selected to the NCAA Division II South Atlantic Region Championship All-Tournament team and received All-America recognition from several outlets, including being named to the first team by Division II Bulletin in 2002.



Kongolo amassed 1,536 points (17.1 ppg), 833 rebounds (9.3 rpg), 225 blocked shots, 109 steals, and 87 assists while registering 41 career double-doubles. She currently ranks among the top 25 on the CIAA all-time women’s scoring list.



In 2002, Kongolo became the first CIAA player ever to be drafted by the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) after being selected in the fourth round (8 th pick, 56 th overall) by the Phoenix Mercury. She was inducted into the NCCU Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014.

Jamie Waller | Virginia Union University | Men’s Basketball | Student-Athlete

Waller was a standout at Virginia Union University from 1983-87 and was an All-CIAA selection in 1985, 1986, and 1987. He helped lead the Panthers to two CIAA titles in 1985 and 1987.



Over his four-year career, Waller amassed 2,568 points which ranks second on the VUU all-time scoring list (Mike Davis) and sixth on the CIAA all-time scoring list.



In 1987, Waller was drafted in the third round (48 th overall) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Draft by New Jersey Nets and, after being waived by the Nets, was the 1988 Rookie of the Year in the Continental Basketball Association (CBA) while playing for the Quad City Thunder. He was inducted into the VUU Athletic Hall of Fame in 2010.

The post CIAA Hall of Fame Class 2022 announced appeared first on HBCU Gameday .