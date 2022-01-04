ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

NSK Americas Boosts Service Offering, Acquires Alliance Bearing Repair in Ohio

By NSK Americas
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleANN ARBOR, MI — NSK, a global supplier of bearing and linear motion control technology, has expanded its owned bearing services capabilities in the Americas with the acquisition of Alliance Bearing Repair and Reclaim, LLC. "With the Alliance acquisition, we've increased our service and support bandwidth to effectively...

TechCrunch

Doosan announces $33.7M raise, as it introduces a robotic camera system at CES

The company says the funding will be used to increase research and development and attract new partners as it looks to expand its global footprint. Doosan also notes in a release that its robotics systems have hit 1,000 units annually, while sales outside of Korea (primarily North America and Western Europe) now account for roughly 70% of that total figure. The company is also in the process of eyeing an IPO.
BUSINESS
NetPlus Alliance Adds New Marketing Manager

LOCKPORT, NY — NetPlus Alliance, an industrial and contractor supplies buying group, has added Sebastian Habermehl to its team as Marketing Manager. “We are excited to welcome Sebastian to the NetPlus team. With his previous experience in manufacturing and advanced marketing capabilities, I look forward to the new opportunities that he and Molly Greene will deliver to our NetPlus membership,” said Jennifer Murphy, President of NetPlus Alliance.
BUSINESS
Belt Power Expands in Midwest, Acquires Accurate Industrial Products

MARIETTA, GA — Belt Power LLC, a full-service distributor and fabricator of belting and components for lightweight conveyor systems, announced Jan. 3 that it completed the acquisition of Accurate Industrial Products, LLC on Dec. 30, 2021. As a highly respected fabricator and distributor for more than 25 years, Accurate...
MARIETTA, GA
Walter Surface Technologies Acquires Safety & PPE Supplier Allegro Industries

MONTREAL, Québec — Walter Surface Technologies announced Jan. 4 that it has acquired Allegro Industries, a Piedmont, South Carolina manufacturer of high-quality safety equipment, respirators, air sources and ventilation equipment. Through this acquisition, Walter is expanding its safety and PPE product offering to industrial users complementing its high-end...
BUSINESS
Motion Completes $1.3B Acquisition of Kaman Distribution

BIRMINGHAM, AL — Motion Industries, Inc., a distributor of maintenance, repair, and operation replacement parts, and a premier provider of industrial technology solutions, has completed its previously-announced purchase of Kaman Distribution Group for a purchase price of approximately $1.3 billion in cash, effective Jan. 3, 2022. Motion was No....
BUSINESS
PE Firm Acquires 3 Companies to Form Precision Tooling & Components Supplier, The Producto Group

NEW YORK — Culper Capital Partners, a private investment firm that invests both debt and equity in middle-market companies that seek true partnership solutions, announced today the formation of its first control platform, The Producto Group, which is the result of the acquisition of Ring Precision Components (Ring Precision), New Vision Industries (New Vision) & Dieco. Ring Precision and Dieco were sold as part of a corporate carve-out from The PMT Group. New Vision was acquired from its majority shareholder.
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Google acquires Siemplify for boosting security operations

Google Cloud today announced the acquisition of Siemplify, a provider of security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) technologies. SOAR platforms allow companies to collect key security data, such as alerts, that its security operations team has been monitoring. The technologies ultimately aim to enable companies to prioritize and improve their incident response efforts. A recent survey from Trend Micro found that the proliferation of cybersecurity tools—enterprises typically have an average of 29 different security tools—has led to major difficulties around prioritization of threats.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Code Corporation Expands North American Channel Program to Meet the Growing Demand for Data Capture and Barcode Scanning Technology

Code Corporation, a global leader in barcode scanning and data capture technologies, today announced it is enhancing and expanding the Code Alliance partner program to align with and empower its partners’ capabilities and business models and accelerate their profitability. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:...
BUSINESS
insurancebusinessmag.com

Mosaic Insurance introduces head of global financial institutions

Specialty insurer Mosaic Insurance has announced the appointment of Tom Dilley (pictured) as its new senior-vice president (SVP), head of financial institutions. He will be based in London and tasked with leading the company’s global financial institutions (FI) division, taking over from Chris Brown who will be focusing on heading the insurer’s syndicated capital program.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Guidehouse Insights Estimates Annual Plug-In Electric Vehicle Sales in North America Will Grow at a 30% Compound Annual Growth Rate through 2030

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights estimates plug-in electric vehicle (PEV) adoption in the US and Canada on national, state/province, and sub–state/province levels by examining electric vehicle (EV) technology innovations, incentives, policies, and vehicle availability. A variety of factors are contributing to...
MARKETS
Benzinga

GrowGeneration Expands In New York Via $9.4M Acquisition Of Mobile Media And MMI Agriculture

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG), a cannabis-focused chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers, announced Tuesday that it has acquired an Ellenville, New York-based mobile shelving manufacturing and warehouse facility. What Happened. Under the terms of the agreement, the Denver, Colorado-based base purchased the assets of Mobile Media, Inc and MMI...
AGRICULTURE
Country
Japan
freightwaves.com

103-year-old startup? Cummins’ New Power sector signals evolving identity

Striking a cultural balance between old-line manufacturer and startup-minded developer of hydrogen and electrification technologies foreshadows a day when Cummins Inc. will be better known for low-carbon initiatives than the diesel engines that marked the company’s first century. The question of a transition to a new identity doesn’t take...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

NovaSource Expands Lifecycle Services Platform with Acquisition of Heliolytics

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NovaSource Power Services ("NovaSource"), a global leader in solar operations and maintenance services, today announced it has acquired advanced aerial inspections and site data service provider Heliolytics, Inc. This strategic acquisition is highly complementary to NovaSource's existing O&M portfolio and strengthens the company's ability to offer best-in-class lifecycle services within the renewable energy sector.
BUSINESS
nddist.com

Allied Motion Acquires Spectrum Controls for $70M

AMHERST, NY — Allied Motion Technologies Inc., a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions for the global market, announced Dec. 31 that it has acquired Spectrum Controls, Inc., an innovator and manufacturer of a wide variety of Industrial I/O and Universal Communications Gateway products. The purchase price was $70 million, of which $45 million was paid at closing with a combination of $27 million in cash and the remainder in the Company’s common stock at a price of $35.82 per share. The remaining $25 million will be paid in two equal payments in 2022 and 2023 comprised of 50% cash and 50% stock.
BUSINESS
nddist.com

Lawson Products to Merge with TestEquity, Gexpro Services

CHICAGO & FORT WORTH, TX — Lawson Products, a distributor of products and services to the MRO marketplace, and LKCM Headwater Investments, the private investment arm of Luther King Capital Management Corporation, jointly announced Dec. 29 the execution of definitive merger agreements pursuant to which Lawson will combine in an accretive transaction on an adjusted basis with two of LKCM Headwater’s portfolio companies, TestEquity and Gexpro Services, in an all-stock transaction. The affiliates of LKCM Headwater that currently own TestEquity and Gexpro Services will receive solely Lawson common stock as consideration for the transactions. All three niche industrial distribution companies will be brought under a holding company with all three companies operating independently with their existing management teams as separate divisions.
BUSINESS
nddist.com

SupplyOne Acquires Fellow Packaging Distributor Romanow Container

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA — SupplyOne, Inc., the largest independent supplier of corrugated and other value-added packaging products, equipment, and services in the U.S., announced Dec. 20 that it acquired Romanow Container, a privately-held manufacturer of corrugated products and protective packaging, and distributor of industrial packaging supplies headquartered in Westwood, MA.
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
nddist.com

Midwest Products & Engineering Acquires Racine Metal Fab

MILWAUKEE, WI — Midwest Products & Engineering (MPE-INC), a design and contract manufacturer to medical and technology OEMs, announced Dec. 30 its acquisition of Racine Metal Fab (RMF), a leader in the fabrication of highly aesthetic and complex precision sheet metal components and sub-assemblies. "I could not be more...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nddist.com

Precision Components Maker MW Industries Acquires Ideal Fasteners

CHARLOTTE, NC and ANAHEIM, CA — MW Industries, a provider of precision components, announced Dec. 10 the acquisition of Ideal Fasteners, a global manufacturer of threaded fasteners.   . The acquisition of Ideal Fasteners closed on Dec. 10, 2021 and expands MW Industries’ existing US-based manufacturing locations to provide precision components for worldwide...
BUSINESS
nddist.com

Simpson Manufacturing Offers to Buy Europe's Etanco Group for $818M

PLEASANTON, CA — Simpson Manufacturing Co., an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, announced Dec. 29 that it has submitted a binding offer with exclusivity to acquire the Etanco Group for €725 million (approximately $818 million). Etanco is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of fixing and fastening solutions for the building construction market throughout Europe, which includes innovative fasteners, connectors, anchors and safety solutions for roofing, cladding, façade, waterproofing and solar applications. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, Etanco's net sales and operating income margin were approximately €258 million (approximately $291 million) and 19.7%, respectively. The acquisition is expected to close near the end of the first quarter of 2022 and is anticipated to be accretive to the company's earnings within the first full fiscal year after closing.
BUSINESS

