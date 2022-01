The State of Florida has reported an even higher number of new COVID cases for yesterday than it did for Tuesday, according to The Orlando Sentinel. Florida had reported a record one-day number of COVID cases when the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus swept the nation and the globe over the summer. On August 26, Florida reported 27,802 new COVID cases, breaking its previous high number of cases for one day. On Christmas Eve, the Sunshine State broke its August 26 record by reporting a daily number of new COVID cases in the state: 31,758. Then on Christmas Day, that number was up by over 1,000 cases.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO