After nearly two years of last-minute planning and daydreaming over screensavers and Zoom backgrounds, tangible travel may finally come back in 2022…and there’s a lot to look forward to. The excitement has been building for many of the new hotels of 2022 since long before the pandemic, and, with only a few more days left before the New Year, it’s time to start packing those bags and booking those plane tickets. From a boutique hotel in Bolivia overlooking the Andes Mountains to an Italian masterpiece making its Capri debut after 200 years in the making, here are our most anticipated hotel openings of 2022.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO