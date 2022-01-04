ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan, NY

Jordan man charged with Grand Larceny

By Thad Randazzo
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3417lj_0dchTASG00

JORDAN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State and Village of Jordan Police are reporting that a man from Liverpool has been arrested for allegedly breaking into and stealing from several vehicles in Jordan, NY.

On Tuesday January 4 th , 31-year-old James L. Susko was arrested after a joint investigation uncovered that he was allegedly “breaking into several cars over the course of several nights in November and December 2021.” – Major Michael S. TenEyck, New York State Police

Proctor High School student stabbed during fight

Susko has been charged with the following:

  • Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree (Class E Felony)
  • 4 counts of Petit Larceny (Class A Misdemeanor)

Susko was issued appearance tickets and released. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Elbridge Court on January 17 th , at 5pm.

“This is an excellent example of cooperation between agencies getting results for our citizens. It’s not about who gets credit, it’s about holding people accountable for their actions.” – Edward Healy, Officer-in-Charge of the Jordan Police

Police have credited Eyewitness News Anchor Christie Casciano and ‘OnTheLookout.net’ with our sister station WSYR in Syracuse, with airing footage that assisted in Susko’s arrest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Car stolen with child inside on Dewey Avenue in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 9-year-old boy was returned safely to his family Wednesday evening, after someone stole a car and drove away while he was inside. According to police, the car was stolen around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday on Dewey Avenue. The suspect drove the car nothbound on Dewey until noticing the child in the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jordan, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Jordan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Elbridge, NY
City
Liverpool, NY
News 8 WROC

Man attacked with a 2×4 in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man was attacked and robbed by an adult and three minors in the City of Utica. On Saturday December 11th, UPD was dispatched to the 1200 block of York Street after receiving reports that a man was approached by who would later be […]
UTICA, NY
News 8 WROC

15-year-old shot Tuesday on Saxton Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after a teenager was found shot along Saxton Street in the city Tuesday evening. According to police, the 15-year-old was shot around 9:00 p.m. Responding officers found him inside a home. They did not immediately know where the shooting happened. Investigators say the victim was hospitalized with […]
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Larceny#Wutr#Wpny#Petit Larceny Lrb#Elbridge Court#The Jordan Police Police#Nexstar Media Inc#Rochesterfirst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy