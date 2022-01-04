USF’s Cushingberry named NAIA National Player of the Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saint Francis guard Antwaan Cushingberry is getting some big time recognition as the junior has been named the NAIA Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Last week Cushingberry averaged 29 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists per game in two wins for the 25th-ranked Cougars.

Cushingberry and the Cougars are set to host Crossroads League rival Huntington University at 7 p.m. tonight at the Hutzell Center.

