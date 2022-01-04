ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

USF’s Cushingberry named NAIA National Player of the Week

By Glenn Marini
WANE 15
WANE 15
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AnMbZ_0dchStz400

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saint Francis guard Antwaan Cushingberry is getting some big time recognition as the junior has been named the NAIA Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Last week Cushingberry averaged 29 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists per game in two wins for the 25th-ranked Cougars.

Cushingberry and the Cougars are set to host Crossroads League rival Huntington University at 7 p.m. tonight at the Hutzell Center.

WANE 15

Ejah, Cougars chop down Foresters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll High School graduate David Ejah racked up 32 points and 12 rebounds as Saint Francis topped visiting Huntington University 97-87 in Crossroads League action on Tuesday night at the Hutzell Athletic Center. Antwaan Cushingberry, named the NAIA National Player of the Week earlier in the day, added 29 points […]
WANE 15

Pochiro returns from retirement, adds firepower to Komets roster

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After retiring in the offseason Zach Pochiro is getting back on the ice as the Komets announced the standout forward is rejoining the team. Pochiro played in 32 games with Fort Wayne last season, tallying 14 goals and 15 assists for 29 points. Meanwhile, the Komets have placed defenseman D.J. […]
NHL
WANE 15

Eastside voted Play of the Week winner after Old Gym sweep

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When it comes to high school basketball, no state appreciates hoops history like they do here in Indiana, and the voting for the first “Play of the Week” in 2022 confirms that as Eastside topped the poll for its sweep over Heritage on “Old Gym Night” in Butler. The Eastside […]
BUTLER, IN
WANE 15

Fort Wayne FC holds tryout, prepares for second season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The second season is quickly approaching for the Fort Wayne FC, and the USL League 2 club is already at work on constructing a roster after holding tryouts on Monday at the Plex South. Fort Wayne FC played its inaugural season last summer and it looking to build a perennial […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Notre Dame receiver Austin declares for NFL Draft

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – Notre Dame junior Kevin Austin announced his intention to skip his senior season with the Irish and enter the NFL Draft via social media on Tuesday. The 6-foot-2, 215 pound native of Fort Lauderdale had a breakout season for the Irish. Austin Jr. tallied 48 receptions for 888 yards and […]
WANE 15

1/4 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points, and previous rankings:Class 4AW-L Pts Prv Carmel (8) 8-2 248 2 Fishers (2) 11-1 230 3 Zionsville (1) 8-1 217 1 Chesterton (2) 9-0 214 4 Penn (1) 7-0 160 6 Terre Haute North 11-0 138 […]
WANE 15

Red River payment deadline passes; still collecting trash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Per its contract with Fort Wayne, Red River Waste Solutions is required to post a performance bond at the beginning of each year of the deal. That means, for 2022, Red River and its surety, Argonaut Insurance Company, would have had to have paid that by January 1, 2022. Monday, […]
