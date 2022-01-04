Twin French TV stars Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff die of COVID-19

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Twins Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff, once considered heartthrobs as French TV stars, have died of COVID-19 after refusing vaccines.

Grichka Bogdanoff died in an intensive care unit on Dec. 28 and Igor Bogdanoff died Sunday after they refused to take the vaccine, CBS News reported. They were 72.

They were admitted to a hospital in Paris on the same day last month.

Luc Ferry, a friend of the twins, told LeParisien, he "told them 50 times to get vaccinated against COVID-19," but they did not want to have the vaccines themselves because they believed their good health and fitness would save them from the virus.

As young French television stars, they were considered heartthrobs, but after many rounds of plastic surgery they came to be considered "freakish," by many, The Local reported.

Their pronounced facial features fueled speculation that they had undergone cosmetic surgery, and though they denied having such surgery, they said they had experimented with unnamed "technologies" to enhance their features, CBS News reported.

The twins became famous in the 1980s amid their hit science fiction show Temps X (Time X), which ran from 1979 to 1989 and was responsible for introducing series like The Twilight Zone, Star Trek, and Doctor Who to the French public.

As actors and writers, they were also known for other TV series, such as Steps to the Future (2010), Robo Story (1985), and Chasse-croise (Crossover) (1982), their IMDB biographies show.

Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff were born on Aug. 29, 1949, in Saint-Lary, Gers, France.

The twins were raised by their countess grandmother, having descended from German and Austrian nobility, according to CBS News.

They later worked on theses on the Big Bang theory and on space-time links for doctorates, but they were accused of plagiarism, and an internal university investigation concluded their work had no scientific value.

One scientist said their writing was a "delightfully meaningless combination of buzzwords," CBS News reported, but worried their evidence had been taken seriously.

Despite the controversy, they were awarded doctorates.

