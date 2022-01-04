ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung unveils its new $700 Galaxy S21 FE smartphone at CES that runs on the company's fastest chip process and features a triple-lens camera and 5G capability

By Stacy Liberatore For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy S21 FE smartphone at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) that boasts similar technology of the Galaxy S21 smartphone family, but for $100 less - the new handset starts at $699.

S21 FE, dubbed 'Fan Edition,' features a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, the same processor as the flagship devices, a triple-lens camera and 5G capability.

The Galaxy S21 FE also comes in a range of colors including olive, graphite, lavender and white and includes Samsung’s ‘fastest chip.'

And handset’s battery can get a 50 percent charge after being plugged in for just 30 minutes.

Samsung opened pre-orders for the Galaxy S21 FE on Monday and is set to start shipping the smartphones on January 11.

Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy S21 FE smartphone at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) that boasts similar technology of the Galaxy S21 smartphone family, but for $100 less - the new handset starts at $699

TM Roh, president and head of Samsung Electronics, said in a statement: ‘We saw an incredible response to Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S21 lineup.

‘So we applied the same approach with S21 FE 5G, equipping it with the premium features that matter most to our loyal Galaxy fans — because we’re focused on delivering a smartphone that meets their most important needs.

Samsung was set to attend CES in-person at the Las Vegas venue, but as the conference date neared, it pulled out citing concerns of the coronavirus.

Cases of the virus have dramatically spiked over the past two weeks with the introduction of the Omicron variant to the US.

There are three cameras on the back, including a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.8 and Dual Pixel Autofocus and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 12MP ultrawide with f/2.2, and an 8MP telephoto sensor with 30X Space Zoom and f/2.4
The Galaxy S21 FE runs on the Snapdragon 888 chipset that powers the more expensive smartphones and offers two memory options: 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage.

As of Tuesday, there are more than 56 million cases and over 826,000 deaths.

However, Samsung still hosted a virtual presentation to show off its latest smartphone.

The Galaxy S21 FE runs on the Snapdragon 888 chipset that powers the more expensive smartphones and offers two memory options: 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage.

And it features a sleek and slim 7.9mm-thick body, which Samsung says is ‘so it can easily slip into a pocket to keep up with any on-the-go lifestyle.’

Portrait Mode makes your subject the focus — simply add an effect to make the shot a whole mood, then upload it straight to your social media

There are three cameras on the back, including a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.8 and Dual Pixel Autofocus and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 12MP ultrawide with f/2.2, and an 8MP telephoto sensor with 30X Space Zoom and f/2.4.

The Galaxy S21 FE can be dropped into four feet of water for 30 minutes without any damage and has an infinity-O display to reduce harmful blue light.

And the screen is made of Gorilla Glass Victus that claims to protect the phone even when dropped from six feet in the air.

S21 FE’s powerful battery is reinforced with 25W ‘Super fast charging capabilities so you can charge your battery by more than 50% in just 30 minutes, and enjoy the S21 FE 5G’s brilliant high-speed performance without interruption,’ Samsung shared in the announcement.

