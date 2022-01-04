ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eunice, LA

Eunice City Court and Marshal's Office to close Wednesday

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sCUc2_0dchSIlX00

The Eunice City Court and City Marshal's Office will be closed on Wednesday January 5, 2022 in memory of Eunice City Court Clerk Katina Babineaux Ardoin.

The Eunice City Marshal's Office announced Tuesday that the offices will be closed January 5th and will reopen on Thursday, January 6, 2022. This closure will coincide with Ardoin's funeral arrangements on Wednesday.

Katina Dawn Babineaux Ardoin, 50 was killed in a New Year's Eve crash on Morning Glory Road in the Basile area.

Police say they found two vehicles north of the tracks.

Ardoin was driving a four-door sedan and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the second vehicle Sarah Zaunbrecher Chapman, 40, of Eunice was driving an SUV and was not injured.

A passenger in Ardoin's vehicle sustained minor injuries, deputies say.

Chapman was booked with first-offense DWI, reckless operation, no seatbelt, negligent vehicular injury and vehicular homicide. Records show she posted bond and was released on Saturday.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Basile. Burial will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery.

Read more on Ardoin's funeral arrangements here

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Cars
City
Basile, LA
Eunice, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Eunice, LA
KATC News

Fire Chief and Deputy Sheriff arrested for insurance fraud

Louisiana State Troopers have arrested a Fire Chief and a Sheriff's Deputy and booked them with insurance fraud. The investigation began in August 2021, when the Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit-Monroe Field Office received a complaint about a suspected fraudulent insurance claim from the Jackson Parish Sheriff's Office.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marshal#The Eunice City Court#Dwi#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
KATC News

One person arrested in crash that killed Eunice city clerk

Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies say they have arrested one person in connection with the New Year's Eve crash that left a Eunice city clerk dead. Sarah Zaunbrecher Chapman, 40, of Eunice was booked with first-offense DWI, reckless operation, no seatbelt, negligent vehicular injury and vehicular homicide. Records show she posted bond and was released on Saturday.
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
KATC News

Accused in judge slur case is arrested again

Robert Handy, the Lafayette man involved in the case of a city judge using a racial slur, has been arrested again. Handy, 59, was arrested during an alleged vehicle burglary in progress last month at the home of Lafayette Parish Coroner Kenneth Odinet and his wife, former Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet. After his arrest, the former judge was captured on video using the n-word to describe him as she and others watched video surveillance of the incident in the Odinet home. She has since admitted she used the word, apologized and resigned. To read about that, click here , here and here .
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy