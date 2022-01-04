ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donovan Mitchell wins first-ever NBA Player of the Month award

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
 1 day ago
Donovan Mitchell was named the NBA Player of the Month for December on Tuesday, winning the honor for the first time in his career and becoming the first Jazz player in over a decade to take the award.

On his way to being named the Western Conference Player of the Month, Mitchell led the Jazz to a 10-2 record during December while averaging 30.2 points, 5 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Deron Williams was the last Utah Jazz player to win the award back in Nov. 2010.

Nearly halfway through the season, the Jazz currently sit in third place in the Western Conference with a 27-10 record, just 2.5 games behind Golden State.

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

