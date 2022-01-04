Congressional Black Caucus taps senior Harris aide as executive director

The Congressional Black Caucus said Tuesday that it was naming an aide to Vice President Kamala Harris as its new executive director.

Vincent Evans is returning to Capitol Hill after nearly a year in the vice president’s office as Harris' deputy director of public engagement and intergovernmental affairs.

Evans is among a string of staff departures from Harris' office in recent months as she confronts the high expectations and scrutiny that accompany being vice president.

As executive director of the 56-member CBC, Evans will work closely with the group's chair, Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), to help execute her vision.

“Vincent will help the CBC reach greater heights and make substantive advances in 2022,” Beatty said. “In addition to his experience, he brings great passion for further strengthening the CBC’s top priorities moving forward.”

In a statement, Evans said he is “deeply honored” to be chosen for the post.

“I started my career in Washington working for a member of the CBC, so I know firsthand the tremendous leadership and impact this caucus has in Congress and across the country,” Evans said. “As we write the next chapter of the CBC story, I am excited for the opportunity to lend my experience and passion for supporting the collective vision of this storied caucus.”

He replaces Kyle Anderson, who left in October. An administration official said Anderson had never intended stay in the position for the entirety of Beatty's two-year term as chair.

"Vince has been an invaluable member of our team," said Sabrina Singh, Harris' deputy press secretary. "We are grateful for Vince's service and dedication, and we look forward to working with him in his new role at the Congressional Black Caucus."

Evans will function as a chief of staff for one of Congress' most influential caucuses, overseeing its daily activities and working with members and their top aides to coordinate and implement priorities and legislative agenda.

In 2022, that will include attempting to revive the Democrats' social safety-net spending bill and passing voting-rights reform.

“Vince has not just the professional wherewithal, ability, strength and endurance to do this job, but he’s also someone who has a heart of gold,” said Angela Rye, a former CBC executive director.

Evans, a Florida native, began his political career as an aide to a Tallahassee city commissioner and staffer in the Florida state Senate, serving on the senior staff of Rep. Al Lawson (D-Fla.). During the 2020 presidential cycle, he was Southern political director for the Biden campaign and political director for the vice presidential nominee.

“He just brings a wealth of knowledge to the caucus, and I think that’s very important because you have a lot of different personalities," Lawson said.

CBC membership includes a host of leaders, including Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), the No. 3 Democrat in the House, and Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries, the fifth-ranking Democrat.

Former CBC chairs Cedric Richmond and Marcia Fudge now serve in the Biden administration, with Richmond running the White House Office of Public Engagement and Fudge leading the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .