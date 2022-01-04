ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson White Recalls Walking Four Miles In The Mountains With Ryan Bingham’s “Hallelujah” On Repeat

By Brady Cox
It’s no secret that one of the best ingredients that goes into Yellowstone , is the incredible soundtrack.

Needless to say, Yellowstone music supervisor Andrea Von Foerster does a top tier job of bringing in songs that perfectly fit the scenes and emotion of the show.

From Sturgill Simpson, to Tyler Childers, Zach Bryan, Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton, Whiskey Myers, the list goes on and on and on.

And one singer in particular plays a top notch role in the show, and that’s Ryan Bingham.

Not only is his music displayed in the show, but he also plays Walker, who is a critical character in Yellowstone as a ranch-hand, and could also be playing a bigtime role in the new show spinoff at the 6666 Ranch.

With that being said, Jefferson White recently sat down with Bingham on the latest Yellowstone podcast , discussing Ryan’s journey through music, early days growing up around ranching, working with Taylor Sheridan and more.

He recalled one of his first memories of the filming, when he met with Taylor Sheridan to discuss the vision of the show.

“I just want to say, the very first time I met Taylor basically after I got this part, I went out to his house. I was riding around, he was teaching me how to ride and stuff like that… And then afterwards, we were talking about the show, talking about his vision for the show, this was before we started filming.

The first thing he told me about was you (Ryan Bingham), and that you were gonna be involved in the show, and he told me about your song ‘Hallelujah,’ and this is where the story gets a little silly.

I left his house, and I didn’t know how to ask him for a ride, I didn’t know how to get a ride, I was out in the middle of nowhere Park City, Utah. So I walked from Taylor’s ranch, back to the hotel. It was like a four mile walk, and I just listened to your song ‘Hallelujah’ on a loop for four miles.

I’ll never forget it, man. It was like my first week out there, learning how to cowboy, I’d never done any of this stuff. And your song, your music has been such a sorta integral part of this experience for me from the very beginning.”

I mean, that’s relatable.

Who hasn’t listened to the same song over and over and over again on repeat? I bet that made the four mile walk through the mountains just a little bit easier…

The post Jefferson White Recalls Walking Four Miles In The Mountains With Ryan Bingham's "Hallelujah" On Repeat first appeared on Whiskey Riff .

