Tracking COVID-19: Cases in Miss. remain high, more than 4,800 reported Tuesday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 4,840 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant.

It is latest COVID-19 surge in Mississippi and the state's fifth wave . Omicron’s high transmissibility rate, the state’s low and sluggish vaccination rate and holiday gatherings served as a breeding ground for the rapidly spreading omicron variant.

On Tuesday, the state reported 37 new coronavirus-related deaths , 10 of which occurred between Dec. 13 and Jan. 3, 2022, and 27 deaths occurred between April 13, 2020, and Dec. 28, 2021. The deaths were identified from death certificate reports and MSDH records.

Since the virus hit the state in March 2020, a total of 566,102 COVID-19 cases and 10,492 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported.

Outbreaks in Mississippi’s long-term care facilities continue to proliferate since the omicron variant edged into the state. On Tuesday, the health department reported 223 of those outbreaks. Since March 2020, there have been 11,464 cases of the coronavirus in long-term care facilities and 2,110 deaths.

According to a New York Times database , at least 1,643 new deaths and 1,017,376 cases were reported in the United States on Monday. During the past week, there has been an average of 486,658 cases per day, an increase of 239% from the average two weeks earlier.

Residents between the ages of 25 and 39 represent the largest portion of the infected population in the state with 130,646 cases.

Among patients under 18, children between the ages of 11 and 17 have the highest infection rate, with 52,287 cases identified. The 65 and older age group has the highest total number of deaths with 7,261 reported.

According to health department data, at least 1,670,463 people have started the vaccination process in Mississippi as of Tuesday. Since December 2020, about 1,449,932 people have been fully immunized against COVID-19. At least 446,419 have received a third dose or booster shot of Pfizer or Moderna.

Approximately 513,156 people are presumed recovered from the virus as of Monday, according to the health department's website.

Hinds County has the highest number of reported cases with 39,306; DeSoto County follows with 37,555 cases. Harrison County is reporting 37,028 cases. Jackson County is reporting 26,397 cases and Rankin County has 25,681 total cases.

Jackson metro area cases, deaths since March of 2020

Hinds County

Daily number of new deaths: 2

Daily number of new cases: 291

Total deaths: 656

Total cases: 39,306

Madison County

Daily number of new deaths: 1

Daily number of new cases: 138

Total deaths: 284

Total cases: 17,214

Rankin County

Daily number of new deaths: 5

Daily number of new cases: 200

Total deaths: 414

Total cases: 25,681

