Erie County, NY

Erie County announces plans to expand COVID-19 testing

By Anthony Reyes
 1 day ago
Erie County officials have announced plans to expand COVID-19 testing.

While providing a COVID-19 update Tuesday, county officials said starting January 8 there will be additional testing sites, weekend appointments and extended evening hours. The county's COVID-19 information line will also expand hours of operation.

Testing at Erie County Department of Health sites is free and appointments are required, you can make an appointment by calling (716) 858-2929.

Erie County: Free rapid tests coming "soon"

On Wednesday the Erie County Health Department told 7News free rapid at-home tests will be distributed to county residents "soon," but had no other information on when and where. Tuesday Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the approaching snow could impact test shipments from the state.
