‘Sundown’ Trailer: Tim Roth & Charlotte Gainsbourg Star In Michel Franco’s Family Vacation Drama

By Valerie Thompson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs there a limit to family loyalties? Director Michel Franco explores the subject in “Sundown.” The film is set among the side of Acapulco that wealthy tourists know all too well. What lies beyond the facades of both the travelers and their seemingly idyllic location hold darker truths. For Franco, the...

Keanu Reeves Is Currently In Talks To Star In Martin Scorsese's The Devil In The White City

As he continues his on-screen renaissance, it seems Keanu Reeves may potentially take a new career step: his first starring role in a U.S. television series. Deadline reports that Reeves is in talks to star in Hulu's adaptation of "The Devil in the White City," which is based on Erik Larson's compelling non-fiction book of the same name. "The Devil in the White City" has been in the works for a long time now; Leonardo DiCaprio purchased the book's film rights back in 2010, and at one point, planned to star in a movie version with Martin...
20th Century Lands Gloria Sanchez’s Untitled Sister Comedy Starring Sandra Oh And Awkwafina

EXCLUSIVE: Following a competitive situation, 20th Century Studios has acquired the rights to an untitled Sister comedy from Gloria Sanchez with Awkwafina and Sandra Oh starring. The studio has also tapped rising star Jessica Yu as director after landing the rights. Jen D’Angelo, who recently penned Hocus Pocus 2, is writing the script. Gloria Sanchez founders Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum will produce along with Itay Reiss and Maggie Haskins from Artists First. Gloria Sanchez’s Alex Brown will exec produce. The news behind the project broke last year with Netflix landing the rights but sources say the streamer recently let project...
Tom Holland Defends Superhero Movies — ‘They’re Real Art’

Everyone’s favorite interview question came up again during during a chat with The Hollywood Reporter about an Oscars Best Picture push for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” when star Tom Holland defended superhero movies as “real art.” Holland became the latest in a long list of A-listers weighing in on the topic of whether or not the genre movies are good for the industry, including Ridley Scott, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Martin Scorsese, who famously called Marvel movies “not cinema.” “You can ask [Martin] Scorsese ‘Would you want to make a Marvel movie?’ But he doesn’t know what it’s like because he’s never made one,” Holland...
Kate Winslet: Possible ‘Mare of Easttown’ Season 2 Would Explore Police Brutality in America

A second season of HBO’s 2021 sleeper hit limited series “Mare of Easttown” has yet to be confirmed by the network, but star Kate Winslet already has an idea of where a possible follow-up run would take the show. Winslet, who won a Primetime Emmy Award for playing a rough-around-the-edges Philly-area cop in Brad Ingelsby’s crime series, recently told The Guardian that a second season would reflect the current crisis surrounding police brutality and wrongdoing. (Via Insider.) “I don’t know if I’m going to be playing Mare again,” Winslet said. “But if we were to do a second season, then for sure...
‘Being the Ricardos’: Creating the Behind-the-Scenes Life of Lucy and Desi

Curated by the IndieWire Crafts team, Craft Considerations is a platform for filmmakers to talk about recent work we believe is worthy of awards consideration. In partnership with Amazon Studios, for this edition we look at how costume designer Susan Lyall, production designer Jon Hutman, and cinematographer Jeff Cronenweth re-imagined the private and backstage life of Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) in writer-director Aaron Sorkin’s new film “Being the Ricardos.” For Jon Hutman, the production designer who built the original “The West Wing” sets, the focus of his latest collaboration with Aaron Sorkin was familiar territory. “What...
Nicolas Cage Begged Francis Ford Coppola to Cast Him in ‘Godfather Part 3’

Nicolas Cage may be part of a Hollywood filmmaking dynasty, but that doesn’t mean he’s received any special favors over the course of his career, even when he specifically asks for them. In a roundtable interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cage joined fellow actors Peter Dinklage, Andrew Garfield, Jonathan Majors, and Simon Rex to discuss their 2021 films. In response to a question about a film they would want to make that no one would let them, Cage chimed in with a story from his past involving his uncle, Francis Ford Coppola, and the final installment of “The Godfather” trilogy. “This is...
Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Hulu’s Series Adaptation Of ‘The Devil In The White City’ From Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Todd Field & Sam Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is in talks to head to the World’s Fair in 1893. Deadline understands that The Matrix star is in negotiations to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who...
The Humans review – Thanksgiving family drama turns apocalyptic

An eerie set and creepy camerawork ramp up the paranoia in Stephen Karam’s supremely effective adaptation of his play. Stephen Karam has adapted his award-winning 2016 Broadway play for the cinema, and directs: the result is like an expressionist horror by Polanski. In theory, it’s about a family gathering for a Thanksgiving lunch, the sort of event that can usually be expected to bring about the phased disclosure of all the characters’ individual secrets and micro-tragedies. This feels more serious. These people look like the last group of humans left alive after some apocalyptic catastrophe, the remnants of homo sapiens being watched and examined at a distance by aliens. The grimly damp and undecorated duplex in which they have assembled could almost be a mass hallucination, triggered by a trauma worse than anything they’re talking about.
The Kings of Napa: OWN Releases Trailer and Key Art for New Family Drama Series (Watch)

The Kings of Napa arrives in January, and OWN has released a new trailer and key art. The new family drama series follows the King family as they run their wine business in Napa Valley, California. Starring Ashlee Brian, Rance Nix, Karen LeBlanc, Ebonée Noel, Isaiah Whitlock Jr., Devika Parikh, Yaani King Mondschein, the series comes from writer and executive producer Janine Sherman Barrois.
Entertainment
Vampire thriller “ROSE: A LOVE STORY” arising from Shout! Studios; trailer & poster

This more personal take on the bloodsucking genre is coming next month. Shout! Studios and Scream Factory, in collaboration with The Yellow Affair, will bring ROSE: A LOVE STORY to Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play and other digital platforms February 8. The film was directed by Jennifer Sheridan from a script by Matt Stokoe, who also stars along with Sophie Rundle and Olive Gray. The synopsis: “ROSE is the story of a young couple living alone in the woods, who must contend with a life-altering illness that manifests itself in a violent and terrifying way. Rose’s disease is a vampiric, parasitic thirst for blood. As her hunger grows, all humanity seems to give way to a feral violence that harms both her and those around her. Their loving relationship strains under the burden of Rose’s illness, and it is only a matter of time until the secluded life that they have built is upended entirely.”
‘The Kings of Napa’: Watch the Trailer for OWN’s New Wine Business Drama (VIDEO)

A bitter family battle for a wine business empire is underway in the first trailer for The Kings of Napa, a new drama series coming soon to OWN. Set to premiere on January 11 at 8/7c, the series from acclaimed showrunner Janine Sherman Barrois (Claws) will center on the House of Kings vineyard in Napa, California, and the fight that ensues for the family legacy.
Sully’s Mustache is the Star of the Second Uncharted Movie Trailer

It’s still kind of crazy to think that after all these years of turmoil and production hell, the Uncharted film starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg is about to hit theaters come February 2022. While Sully’s mustache isn’t the star of this new trailer, it is nice to see...
Tim Roth confronts his mortality in the ‘Sundown’ trailer

As you might know, it’s been a hard couple of months for the specialty market in the film world. Certain arthouse features haven’t had the impact that some might have hoped, and a lot of long-running theaters are depending on their repertoire programs in order to keep folks flowing through the door and headed to the concession stand. Michel Franco’s Sundown, a beautiful and melancholic drama featuring an excellent and fascinating performance from Tim Roth, might not be the film to bring them back in full force, but one can always hope. Bleecker Street’s trying their best anyway, and they dropped a brand-new trailer for the film earlier on Tuesday. Give this one a view, why don’t you? It’s not like it’s going to rot your eyeballs or anything.
Ridley Scott Chooses Vanessa Kirby To Play Josephine Opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Napoleon In Apple Epic ‘Kitbag’

EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Kirby is Ridley Scott’s choice to play Empress Josephine opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Napoleon in Kitbag, the historical drama for Apple that begins production this spring. She will replace Jodie Comer, who exited the project over scheduling. Her reps are negotiating a deal for Kirby, who is coming off an Oscar nomination for her gut-wrenching performance in Pieces of a Woman. Scripted by Scott’s All the Money in the World collaborator David Scarpa, Kitbag explores Bonaparte’s origins and his swift, told through the lens of his addictive and often volatile relationship with the Empress. Scott and Kevin Walsh are...
Audiences to be put in hypnotic trance at Swedish film festival

The Göteborg film festival is no stranger to stunts. It has previously featured screenings for a single audience member at a North Sea lighthouse, as well as “coffin screenings” in which lucky viewers were interred inside a sarcophagus to enhance their sensory empathy. This year, festival directors...
How Italian Locations Created a Romantic Palette for Epic Love Story ‘Cyrano’

Joe Wright’s Cyrano — from a script by Erica Schmidt based on her 2018 stage musical, an adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s 1897 play Cyrano de Bergerac — was lensed in romantic locations in Noto, on the island of Sicily. The city itself, which was rebuilt in the baroque style after a 1963 earthquake, became the primary inspiration for the film’s look and warm color palette, explains production designer Sarah Greenwood — whose six Oscar nominations include her work on Wright’s Pride and Prejudice, Atonement, Anna Karenina and Darkest Hour. While the original story of Cyrano (played in the film by Peter...
Javier Bardem On Returning To ‘Dune’ & The Challenges Of ‘Being The Ricardos’ [Interview]

Javier Bardem is having a busy 12 months. Not only has he already shot a live-action version of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” but his Spanish dramedy “The Good Boss” made the shortlist for the Academy Award for International Film (selected over Pedro Almodovar’s critically acclaimed “Parallel Mothers” starring his wife, Penelope Cruz, no less). At the moment, in the U.S. he can be found in theaters and on streaming as the incomparable Desi Arnaz in Aaron Sorkin’s “Being The Ricardos.” Oh, and did we mention he had a key role this fall in Denis Villeneuve’s global sensation “Dune?”
