Jordan man charged with Grand Larceny

By Thad Randazzo
 1 day ago

JORDAN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State and Village of Jordan Police are reporting that a man from Liverpool has been arrested for allegedly breaking into and stealing from several vehicles in Jordan, NY.

On Tuesday January 4 th , 31-year-old James L. Susko was arrested after a joint investigation uncovered that he was allegedly “breaking into several cars over the course of several nights in November and December 2021.” – Major Michael S. TenEyck, New York State Police

Susko has been charged with the following:

  • Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree (Class E Felony)
  • 4 counts of Petit Larceny (Class A Misdemeanor)

Susko was issued appearance tickets and released. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Elbridge Court on January 17 th , at 5pm.

“This is an excellent example of cooperation between agencies getting results for our citizens. It’s not about who gets credit, it’s about holding people accountable for their actions.” – Edward Healy, Officer-in-Charge of the Jordan Police

Police have credited Eyewitness News Anchor Christie Casciano and ‘OnTheLookout.net’ with our sister station WSYR in Syracuse, with airing footage that assisted in Susko’s arrest.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

