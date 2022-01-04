ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huskies Offer Illinois Cornerback With Fast Feet and Sweet Tooth

By Dan Raley
Continuing a recruiting sweep through the Midwest, where new University of Washington coach Kalen DeBoer has extensive roots, the Huskies have extended a football scholarship offer to Jyaire "Suga" Hill, a cornerback from Kankakee, Illinois.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Hill, a defensive centerpiece for the Illinois 5A state runner-up, hails from a football family, specifically one with a defensive-back bent.

Hill's father, Joeron Sr., played in the secondary for Northern Illinois and his brother, Joeron Jr., was a redshirt freshman defensive back for Iowa State this past fall.

The youngest Hill, considered a 3-star prospect and possessing 4.44-second 40-yard speed, holds a dozen offers, most from the Big Ten, which include Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State and Wisconsin, plus from Notre Dame.

Hill answers to the nickname "Suga," which is short for sugar, explaining that he "likes to stay super hyped and loves candy." Considering that he lives within 60 miles of Chicago, where the late great Bears running back Walter Payton made "Sweetness" his calling card, it makes sense.

The cornerback and his Kankakee Kays football team enjoyed unprecedented success this past season, finishing 13-1 with a loss only to the Fenwick Friars in the 5A state championship game played at Northern Illinois University.

While Hill also ran the ball, collecting 471 yards rushing and 8 touchdowns, and 16 scores overall, his emphasis centers on being a defensive playmaker. He finished with 50 tackles, 9 interceptions and 6 forced fumbles.

A class of 2023 recruit, the Kankakee junior was named All-State and is a two-time all-conference selection.

