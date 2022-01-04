ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

CPD searching for missing man who could be in danger

By WCPO staff
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wuFz8_0dchPN4X00

Cincinnati Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing man they believe could be in danger.

Police said 45-year-old Allen Winters hasn't been seen since around 3:30 p.m. on Monday after he walked away from his home on Laidlaw Avenue in Bond Hill. He frequents the Finneytown area, near where he used to live on Cotton Wood Drive.

He doesn't have his medication with him and has memory problems. He has verbal disabilities and if asked, may tell people his name is John.

He stands roughly 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has black hair with some gray and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have information about his whereabouts should call 513.569.8600.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy