CPD searching for missing man who could be in danger

Cincinnati Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing man they believe could be in danger.

Police said 45-year-old Allen Winters hasn't been seen since around 3:30 p.m. on Monday after he walked away from his home on Laidlaw Avenue in Bond Hill. He frequents the Finneytown area, near where he used to live on Cotton Wood Drive.

He doesn't have his medication with him and has memory problems. He has verbal disabilities and if asked, may tell people his name is John.

He stands roughly 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has black hair with some gray and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have information about his whereabouts should call 513.569.8600.