ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Multiple vehicle collision shuts down eastbound lanes of Loop 306

By James Smith
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 1 day ago

UPDATE : San Angelo Police Department responds to a three-vehicle collision on Loop 306 eastbound near Glenna Street Tuesday afternoon, January 4, 2022.

According to police, a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling eastbound on Loop 306 in the passing lane and stopped abruptly to exit towards Glenna Street.

As a result, a black Dodge Charger hit the Grand Cherokee and a black Chevrolet Silverado collided with the Charger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ld64A_0dchPLJ500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y4MWa_0dchPLJ500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a9pNP_0dchPLJ500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GQOT9_0dchPLJ500

No injuries have been reported from the collision.

Citations are currently pending.

( original story) SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police Department responded to a multiple vehicle collision on Loop 306 near Glenna Street.

Sources on the scene says traffic is currently backed up on Loop 306 eastbound from Arden Road to Garfield Street and is being diverted off at Glenna Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q9OUS_0dchPLJ500

Police are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

Crash on Oakes and Ave L sends two to hospital

We will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 2

Related
KLST/KSAN

Crash on Oakes and Ave L sends two to hospital

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two drivers are in the hospital following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Avenue L and South Oakes Street. Police say the two cars collided in the intersection shortly after 10:00 this morning, Tuesday, January 4, 2021. According to information they were able to get from an interview with […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

TGC Sheriffs conduct 92 traffic stops: arrest five during DPS holiday campaign

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office participated in the Texas Department of Transportation’s Impaired Driving Mobility Campaign, for the 2021 Holiday and 2022 New Year Weekends.  During the campaign, deputies conducted 92 traffic stops.  Infractions included: 14 enforcement actions for speeding 22 enforcement actions for intersection violations 63 enforcement actions for […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KLST/KSAN

Jail logs: January 5, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 8 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Money laundering, theft and drug possession top Sterling County’s December 2021 arrest report

STERLING COUNTY, Texas – The Sterling County Sheriff’s Office released their monthly arrest report for December 2021. The list below includes felony/misdemeanor arrest, citations, emergency detention and calls for service: Felony Arrests: Theft of Copper – 2 Money Laundering >=$2,500<$30,000 – 1 Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1<1G – 4 Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence – 1 […]
STERLING COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

‘Smuggling attempt gone wrong’, pilot wanted for questioning

PRESIDIO COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Presidio County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to locate a wanted man. Tobias Penner Peters, of Seminole, is wanted for his involvement in a human smuggling attempt last month.  On December 30, the Sheriff’s Office, as well as Presidio Police, U.S. Border Patrol, the Texas Department […]
PRESIDIO COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

13 arrested for fentanyl distribution

AUSTIN, Texas – 13 individuals were arrested on criminal charges Wednesday, January 5th, for their alleged involvement in fentanyl distribution, according to a statement from the United States Department of Justice and the San Angelo Police Department on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. The following individuals were arrested on charges of distributing fentanyl in the Austin […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeep#Dodge#Chevrolet#Charger#Ave L#Nexstar Media Inc#Conchovalleyhomepage Com
KLST/KSAN

DCFS worker stabbed to death during home visit

THAYER, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Diedra Silas, a 36-year-old child protection specialist with the Department of Children and Family Services was stabbed to death while performing a home visit in Thayer on Tuesday afternoon. The Sangamon County Coroner’s office performed an autopsy on Silas Wednesday morning, and said the woman died of “multiple sharp force injuries […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
KLST/KSAN

The San Angelo Fire Department is hiring

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Fire Department is hiring new members, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. In the statement, published both on the City of San Angelo website and on the City’s official Facebook page, the City said the deadline to apply […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLST/KSAN

Fairmount Cemetery schedules cleanup for January 14th

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Fairmount Cemetery announces cleanup of the burial grounds on Friday, January 14, 2022, according to a release from the City of San Angelo on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. The release states, Fairmount Cemetery’s staff will removing flowers and other items from graves so the property can be cleaned and trimmed. Those […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Mississippi man arrested for murder of Texas woman

CALEDONIA, Miss. – A Mississippi man remains in the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center in connection to a Texas woman found dead in a Caledonia, Miss., home on Thursday, December 30th, according to a release from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, December 31, 2021. According to the release, a woman visiting from Texas […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy