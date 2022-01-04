ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Black Widow’ Reportedly Pirated 20 Million Times Last Summer, Potentially Costing Disney $600 Million In Revenue

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year featured a seismic shift in the theatrical release paradigm in the film industry. Pre-COVID, theaters had a chokehold on theatrical exclusivity windows, requiring upwards of 60 to 90 days before a studio could put a film on streaming. Then after the pandemic disrupted the exhibition industry for almost two...

theplaylist.net

Comments / 7

Related
Cinema Blend

Black Widow: The Wild Amount Of Money Marvel Reportedly Lost Due To Pirating

As 2021 saw studios trying to get moviegoers back to theaters, simultaneous streaming releases were also seen as an experiment worth undertaking. While the results seemed to vary wildly depending on what movie you’re talking about, it sounds like in the case of Marvel Studios’ Black Widow, that approach amounted to more heartache than triumph. With a wild amount of money lost due to pirating, the woes of this already beleaguered movie have just grown a little more in the long run.
MOVIES
allears.net

Disney+ Series Were Downloaded Illegally Millions of Times This Year

Disney+ is a hotspot of popular content these days!. We’ve got everything from hit Marvel series to classic Disney films to Pixar shorts, and so much more. It seems that there’s constantly at least one big show being released, and fans are eating it up…including those who aren’t subscribed to the streaming service.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Disney Claims $1.17B, While Sony Says $1B+: The Conundrum Of The 2021 Domestic Box Office Marketshare

“Are you really doing a domestic box office marketshare piece?” Such is the whine from several studio insiders and corp comms folk. Of course, we are. Why wouldn’t we? In the best and worst of times, in the published horserace of box office dollars, we still need to know where the studios stand when all the dust settles — even if the pandemic kept business at bay with $4.55 billion for 2021 in U.S. and Canada, below the expected $5.2 billion. What continues to frustrate many major studio theatrical executives in this annual exercise is how the Disney-Fox merger continues to tip the...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Marvel Studios Has 5 Of The Top 6 Most-Pirated TV Shows Of 2021

One of the most impressive stories of 2021 is just how fast Disney+ continues to grow, only two years after the service launched in 2019. The fairly young streaming platform is now one of the biggest in the world and continues to grow at a pretty absurd pace. But even though it seems as if everyone is signing up for Disney+, there are still a ton of people who are even more willing to just pirate that content for free, especially if Marvel Studios superheroes star in it.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BLACK WIDOW Lost An Unreal Amount Of Money Thanks To Piracy Caused By Disney+ Premier Access Release

COVID-19 had an impact on Hollywood that's still being felt today, and that led to a lot of unique, unexpected decisions being made in 2020 and 2021. Though we didn't know it at the time, releasing Black Widow on Disney+'s Premier Access the same day it hit theaters proved particularly controversial, leading to Scarlett Johansson ultimately suing the House of Mouse.
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

‘Black Widow’ Got Hammered By Piracy And May Have Lost $600M In Revenue

The outbreak of COVID-19 fundamentally changed the moviegoing experience, but also the distribution model. No longer were major films guaranteed to be released in theaters, because people weren’t taking that risk. Instead, blockbusters were being dropped onto streaming platforms regularly. And one of the major problems to arise from this digital release strategy is that it’s a lot easier for piracy to occur. And boy, did Disney’s Black Widow take a hit.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Pirates#Black Widow#Pre Covid#Deadline
Laredo Morning Times

Netflix Acquisition The Roald Dahl Story Company Posts $36.7 Million Revenue

Netflix has found a golden ticket in its recent acquisition of The Roald Dahl Story Company, the body that monetizes late “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” author Roald Dahl’s intellectual property. TRDSC’s latest set of accounts are for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020 — nine months...
BUSINESS
imdb.com

Spider-Man Spinoff ‘Morbius’ Delays Release Date By Three Months

Comic book fans will have to wait a little longer to see one of Marvel Comics’ most iconic vampires bite into his big screen debut. Sony Pictures will move the release of “Morbius” by three months, the studio said on Monday. The film, part of Sony’s Spider-Man cinematic universe (not to be confused with Disney’s MCU), will debut on April 1, 2022 instead of on Jan. 28.
MOVIES
Reuters

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Continues Box Office Domination, Crosses $600 Million in North America

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Another weekend, another chance for Sony’s superhero adventure “Spider-Man: No Way Home” to flex its box office dominance. The comic book sequel, starring Tom Holland as Marvel’s favorite neighborhood web-slinger, towered over domestic box office charts for the third weekend in a row. “No Way Home” captured $52.7 million over the New Year’s holiday frame, boosting its domestic tally to $609 million. It extends an epic streak for the latest Spidey adventure, which continues to deliver the kind of ticket sales it would have been expected to make in pre-pandemic times. No other blockbuster has been able to come close to reaching similar box office heights, at least in the U.S. and Canada. After “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the next highest-grossing tentpole of COVID-19 times is Disney and Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” with $224 million domestically. Without any real competition until Paramount’s scary sequel “Scream,” the fifth installment in the slasher series, opens on Jan. 14, Holland’s teen vigilante will keep raking in the dough.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
WDW News Today

Marvel Movies Account for 30% of 2021 Box Office Total

Marvel movies from both Disney and Sony accounted for 30% of the 2021 box office total. Four Marvel Cinematic Universe films were released in theaters in 2021, three by Marvel Studios: “Black Widow,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” and “Eternals.” Sony Pictures released “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in December, and it quickly rocketed to the top of the box office, breaking records and becoming Sony’s biggest film of all time. Sony also released “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.”
MOVIES
ComicBook

Black Widow and Scarlett Johansson Get Oscars Push From Disney

Disney has officially launched its "For Your Consideration" campaigns for movies and television shows across its family of studios. When it comes to a feature film like Black Widow, that means a hefty push at the Academy Awards for superstar Scarlett Johansson. On the updated Disney Studios awards site, it's been revealed the Mouse is actively pushing Johansson for a Best Actress nomination at next year's Academy Awards.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Morbius Reportedly Delayed Due to Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Success

Morbius has now been delayed more times than 20 Century Fox's New Mutants, setting a staggering new record for genre fans everywhere. While those same fans have spent days speculating on why Sony would delay the Jared Leto-starring feature, a new report suggests the studio is concerned with it interfering with the box office haul of another movie it currently has in theaters. Namely, Sony is worried it could whittle away at Spider-Man: No Way Home's massive box office total so far.
MOVIES
Variety

Amid ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Box-Office Boom, Most Americans Remain Wary of Going to Movie Theaters

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” continues to sling its way to box-office records. But more than half of U.S. consumers say they are still uncomfortable going to movie theaters amid an uptick in COVID cases. Americans’ moviegoing comfort levels have hovered around 50% since October 2021, after peaking last year at 55% on July 4, according to research firm Morning Consult’s weekly consumer sentiment surveys. And the recent figures are well above the low of 12% of respondents in April 2020 who were willing to see movies in theaters at the front end of the pandemic. As it turns out, the COVID surge...
MOVIES
imdb.com

The Matrix Resurrections Crosses $100 Million At The Box Office, But It's Still A Major Disappointment

Even just a handful of years ago, if Warner Bros. had said a fourth "Matrix" movie was happening, it would have seemed like the biggest deal on the planet. And, for a time, when the movie that became "The Matrix Resurrections" was initially coming together, it did, indeed, seem like a huge deal. But 1999 was a long time ago and the peak popularity of this important sci-fi franchise is a thing of the past.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ to Flatten Star-Studded Espionage Thriller ‘The 355’ at the Box Office

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” will keep trouncing its competition at the domestic box office well into the new year. Though the first major release of 2022, Universal’s star-studded thriller “The 355,” is opening nationwide, Spidey will have no trouble staying atop the charts in its fourth weekend of release. Over the weekend, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is expected to add another $25 million to $27 million to its domestic tally. To date, the Sony Pictures movie has generated $627 million in North America, pushing past “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” ($620 million) and “The Avengers” ($623 million) become the eighth-highest grossing film...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy