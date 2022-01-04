Manatee Co. gave away 7.5K at-home COVID-19 testing kits

On Wednesday morning, Manatee County began giving away 7,500 COVID-19 test kits at six county libraries. Hundreds of people waited in line for the doors to open, and each person could get up to four tests.

But locations ran out quickly. The Palmetto Library ran out of tests in just 30 minutes.

As COVID cases and exposure surges across Florida, the county says the goal was to get tests in the hand of the people who needed them as quickly as possible.

"We got news from the Florida Department of Health that they had 7,500 of these tests. They asked us for help getting them out and we put together a plan that obviously worked really well," said Bill Logan, spokesperson for Manatee County.

Right now the county says they don’t know if they’ll get another shipment, but if they do, they’ll likely use this same model to distribute the tests.

LIST: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Tampa Bay area?

“Manatee County is working hard to make sure all residents have access to COVID-19 tests,” said Manatee County Public Safety Director Jacob Saur. “I want to remind everyone that the best way to continue to protect yourself from COVID-19 is by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask when you’re unable to social distance.”